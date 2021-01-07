Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal DSM N.V.    DSM   NL0000009827

ROYAL DSM N.V.

(DSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal DSM N : DSM and Clariter partner to pursue chemical recycling solution for Dyneema®-based end-products

01/07/2021 | 03:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Geleen, NL, 07 Jan 2021 09:00 CET

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, and Clariter, an international clean-tech company, today announced a strategic partnership to pursue a next-generation chemical recycling solution for products based on DSM's Dyneema®, an ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber. As a first step, sample products - including ropes, nets and ballistic materials made with Dyneema® - were successfully converted at Clariter's pilot plant in Poland, demonstrating the recyclability potential of Dyneema® and underlining the active commitment of DSM Protective Materials to shape a more sustainable world.

In line with its ambitious sustainability targets, and following the successful launch of bio-based Dyneema® (mass balance), DSM Protective Materials is actively pursuing reuse and recycling solutions for end-of-life Dyneema®-based products. To drive technical recycling solutions, DSM Protective Materials and Clariter partnered to test the feasibility of using Dyneema® as a feedstock in Clariter's chemical recycling process. Sample products made with Dyneema® were used in Clariter's tests at its pilot plant in Poland. The positive results confirm the technical viability of transforming Dyneema®-based end-products into high-value, industrial grade, product families: oils, waxes, and solvents via Clariter's patented 3-step chemical recycling process. These can be further used as ingredients to manufacture new end- and consumer products.

Moving forward, DSM Protective Materials and Clariter will continue to drive this initiative to shape a more sustainable world. Specifically, building on the success of the lab-scale trial, Clariter has scheduled commercial-scale trials at its facility in South Africa for 2021, with the aim to use Dyneema®-derived feedstock in its full-scale European plants that will be built in the coming years. In addition, DSM will continue to actively explore the possibilities of reducing the environmental impact of Dyneema® across all product life stages.

Petra Koselka, Clariter Chief Operations Officer, said: 'To stretch and explore boundaries of the next circular solution requires courage, foresight, and tenacity, which DSM has demonstrated in abundance. Looking at the logistics challenge to collect many tons of used marine ropes, nets, and ballistic materials is daunting. However, when an economical route presents itself, suddenly the next horizon seems within reach. We are pleased to work with DSM to perform R&D on what we have dubbed 'exciting exotics', and plan to use it as part of our raw materials in the full-scale plants we will build in Europe.'

Roeland Polet, President DSM Protective Materials, said: 'Following our successful efforts to introduce bio-based Dyneema® (mass balance), these results mark the next important step on the circularity journey of DSM Protective Materials. Recyclability is key to us, our customers, and society at large and achieving it requires cross-value chain efforts. To this end, we're looking forward to continue building our partnership with Clariter, and to continue using our science-based capabilities to deliver on our purpose of creating brighter lives for all.'

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 08:07:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROYAL DSM N.V.
03:08aROYAL DSM N : DSM and Clariter partner to pursue chemical recycling solution for..
PU
01/06ROYAL DSM N : In memoriam Hans van Liemt
PU
01/05ROYAL DSM N : DSM announces price increase for polyamides
PU
2020ROYAL DSM N : Novel feed ingredient enables significant reduction of methane emi..
PU
2020ROYAL DSM N : VALIO and DSM announce collaboration agreement to develop sustaina..
PU
2020ROYAL DSM N : Pro cycling's newest elite team unveiled - Team DSM
PU
2020ROYAL DSM N : DSM, SABIC, Cepsa, Fibrant, and Viscofan co-develop novel meat pac..
PU
2020ROYAL DSM N : DSM Engineering Materials improves European distribution through k..
PU
2020ROYAL DSM N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
2020ROYAL DSM N.V. : Corporate Officers and Executives' transactions in the company'..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 522 M 10 499 M 10 499 M
Net income 2020 678 M 835 M 835 M
Net Debt 2020 2 600 M 3 203 M 3 203 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,0x
Yield 2020 1,78%
Capitalization 23 689 M 29 092 M 29 183 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 21 844
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart ROYAL DSM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal DSM N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 145,04 €
Last Close Price 139,70 €
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dimitri de Vreeze Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Géraldine Matchett Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Robert John Routs Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pauline F. M. van der Meer Mohr Deputy Chairman
Eileen A. Kennedy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DSM N.V.-0.78%29 092
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-1.64%72 995
BASF SE4.09%72 639
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.9.34%54 166
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG2.29%15 366
FMC CORPORATION0.94%15 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ