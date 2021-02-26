Royal DSM N : DSM announces price increase for polyamide 6 and 66 compounds in EMEA

Geleen, NL, 26 Feb 2021 15:00 CET
Royal DSM, a purpose-led global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces a price increase for its Akulon® polyamide 6 and 66 compounds in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The price increases of €150/mT for Akulon® PA6 compounds and €200/mT for Akulon® PA66 compounds are due to the rising costs of raw materials and will be effective on 1 March 2021, where contracts and agreements allow.
While DSM continues to pursue and implement cost-saving initiatives, this price increase is necessary to ensure DSM's sustainable long-term position as leading supplier of engineering materials.
