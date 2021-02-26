Log in
ROYAL DSM N.V.

(DSM)
Royal DSM N : DSM announces price increase for polyamide 6 and 66 compounds in EMEA

02/26/2021 | 09:07am EST
Geleen, NL, 26 Feb 2021 15:00 CET

Royal DSM, a purpose-led global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces a price increase for its Akulon® polyamide 6 and 66 compounds in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The price increases of €150/mT for Akulon® PA6 compounds and €200/mT for Akulon® PA66 compounds are due to the rising costs of raw materials and will be effective on 1 March 2021, where contracts and agreements allow.

While DSM continues to pursue and implement cost-saving initiatives, this price increase is necessary to ensure DSM's sustainable long-term position as leading supplier of engineering materials.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 14:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 8 439 M 10 223 M 10 223 M
Net income 2020 654 M 793 M 793 M
Net Debt 2020 2 831 M 3 430 M 3 430 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,5x
Yield 2020 1,80%
Capitalization 23 520 M 28 753 M 28 494 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,12x
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 23 127
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart ROYAL DSM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal DSM N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 150,37 €
Last Close Price 138,70 €
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dimitri de Vreeze Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Géraldine Matchett Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Robert John Routs Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pauline F. M. van der Meer Mohr Deputy Chairman
Eileen A. Kennedy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DSM N.V.-1.49%28 753
BASF SE5.32%76 532
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.0.47%70 871
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-1.91%37 532
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG4.80%15 900
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION10.29%15 188
