Royal DSM N : DSM announces price increase for polyamides

Geleen, NL, 05 Jan 2021 14:00 CET

Royal DSM, a purpose-led, global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, announces an increase in price for its Akulon® and Novamid® unfilled polyamide 6 grades for film, extrusion and unfilled injection molding in Europe, Middle East, Africa and South America by a minimum of €165/mT and in North America by a minimum of $0.08/lb. In addition, the price for Akulon® polyamide 6 and 66 compounds in Europe will increase by a minimum of €140/mT.

These increases reflect raw material cost increases in the recent period, and take immediate effect, where contracts and prior agreements allow.