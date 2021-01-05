Log in
ROYAL DSM N.V.

(DSM)
Royal DSM N : DSM announces price increase for polyamides

01/05/2021 | 08:08am EST
Geleen, NL, 05 Jan 2021 14:00 CET

Royal DSM, a purpose-led, global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, announces an increase in price for its Akulon® and Novamid® unfilled polyamide 6 grades for film, extrusion and unfilled injection molding in Europe, Middle East, Africa and South America by a minimum of €165/mT and in North America by a minimum of $0.08/lb. In addition, the price for Akulon® polyamide 6 and 66 compounds in Europe will increase by a minimum of €140/mT.

These increases reflect raw material cost increases in the recent period, and take immediate effect, where contracts and prior agreements allow.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 13:07:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
ROYAL DSM N : DSM announces price increase for polyamides
Financials
Sales 2020 8 522 M 10 457 M 10 457 M
Net income 2020 678 M 832 M 832 M
Net Debt 2020 2 600 M 3 190 M 3 190 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,4x
Yield 2020 1,72%
Capitalization 24 588 M 30 173 M 30 168 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 21 844
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart ROYAL DSM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal DSM N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 145,04 €
Last Close Price 145,00 €
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dimitri de Vreeze Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Géraldine Matchett Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Robert John Routs Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pauline F. M. van der Meer Mohr Deputy Chairman
Eileen A. Kennedy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DSM N.V.2.98%30 173
BASF SE0.26%73 138
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.0.11%71 808
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-1.11%51 626
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG1.46%15 452
FMC CORPORATION0.00%14 678
