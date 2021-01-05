Royal DSM N : DSM announces price increase for polyamides

Geleen, NL, 05 Jan 2021 14:00 CET
Royal DSM, a purpose-led, global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, announces an increase in price for its Akulon® and Novamid® unfilled polyamide 6 grades for film, extrusion and unfilled injection molding in Europe, Middle East, Africa and South America by a minimum of €165/mT and in North America by a minimum of $0.08/lb. In addition, the price for Akulon® polyamide 6 and 66 compounds in Europe will increase by a minimum of €140/mT.
These increases reflect raw material cost increases in the recent period, and take immediate effect, where contracts and prior agreements allow.
Disclaimer
Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 13:07:06 UTC