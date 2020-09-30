Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal DSM N.V.    DSM   NL0000009827

ROYAL DSM N.V.

(DSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal DSM N : DSM announces sale of Resins & Functional Materials businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 02:15am EDT

Heerlen, NL, 30 Sep 2020 08:00 CEST

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, announces that it has reached an agreement to sell its Resins & Functional Materials and associated businesses (together, 'RFM') to Covestro AG for an Equity Value of €1.6 billion.

The proposed transaction is another step forward in DSM's evolution as a purpose-led, science-based company operating in the fields of Nutrition, Health, and Sustainable Living. It follows DSM's recent acquisitions of the Erber Group (expected to close shortly), Glycom, and CSK.

The transaction will include all of DSM's Resins & Functional Materials businesses, including DSM Niaga®, DSM Additive Manufacturing and the coatings activities of DSM Advanced Solar. These businesses represented €1,012 million of DSM's 2019 total annual net sales and €133 million of DSM's 2019 total EBITDA. DSM will provide re-stated figures for its Materials Cluster ahead of its Q3 results. DSM anticipates a book profit on the transaction to be recognized upon closing. DSM expects to receive approximately €1.4 billion net in cash following closing, including repayment of RFM's net debt, and after transaction costs and capital gains tax.

The combination of RFM and Covestro will create a business of enhanced scale and technological capability that will benefit existing and potential customers as well as its employees through a stronger platform for growth. Completion of the transaction, which is subject to the customary conditions and approvals, is expected in H1, 2021.

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs of Royal DSM, commented: 'This sale builds on our approach of actively managing our businesses, as DSM continues to evolve as a purpose-led, science-based company operating in the fields of Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. The deal delivers strong value to DSM and is strategically attractive for all parties. In Covestro, we recognize a company that shares similar views on culture and the value of sustainability. We know that Covestro will be a good owner of these businesses for customers, colleagues and other stakeholders.'

About Resins & Functional Materials and associated businesses (RFM)

DSM Resins & Functional Materials, containing a Sustainable Coatings division and a Functional Materials division, provides highly-specialized, market-leading products such as resins for use in paints and other industrial applications, and optical fiber coatings. This includes DSM Niaga®, a VOC-free adhesive and a proprietary production technology for fully-recyclable carpets, mattresses and furniture components.

DSM Additive Manufacturing provides performance materials and deep application expertise in 3D-printing to help manufacturers rethink the way they design products to manufacture tomorrow. DSM Advanced Solar coatings are high performing anti-reflective coatings used for solar glass activities. The division's activities in next-generation backsheets for photovoltaic modules remains as DSM Advanced Solar as part of DSM.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 06:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ROYAL DSM N.V.
02:15aROYAL DSM N : DSM announces sale of Resins & Functional Materials businesses
PU
09/24ROYAL DSM N : DSM proposes new Supervisory Board member
PU
09/22Government Initiatives to Push the Global Direct-fed Microbials Market to Gar..
AQ
09/18What is the science behind the moo-ve from cattle methane emissions?
RE
09/18BURPS TO BURGERS : food companies wrangle climate-warming cattle emissions
RE
09/18Q&A-What is the science behind the moo-ve from cattle methane emissions?
RE
09/18BURPS TO BURGERS : food companies wrangle climate-warming cattle emissions
RE
09/07Dutch government to invest 20 billion euros in economic growth fund
RE
09/04ROYAL DSM N : VDL and DSM form joint venture to manufacture and commercialize me..
PU
09/01ROYAL DSM N : DSM - repurchase of shares (24-28 August 2020)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 924 M 10 468 M 10 468 M
Net income 2020 687 M 806 M 806 M
Net Debt 2020 2 746 M 3 221 M 3 221 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,3x
Yield 2020 1,80%
Capitalization 22 960 M 26 955 M 26 932 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 21 940
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart ROYAL DSM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal DSM N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130,17 €
Last Close Price 135,40 €
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dimitri de Vreeze Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Géraldine Matchett Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Robert John Routs Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pauline F. M. van der Meer Mohr Deputy Chairman
Eileen A. Kennedy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DSM N.V.16.62%26 955
BASF SE-22.29%56 437
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.15.51%54 825
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-14.03%40 500
FMC CORPORATION6.51%13 645
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION-23.91%12 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group