Royal DSM N : DSM expands Animal Nutrition & Health operations in China with opening of seventh premix plant

Joe Zhou, DSM China President, said, 'As a purpose-led global science company, DSM has been committed to growing with China since entering the market in 1963. Our customer-centric ethos and 'local for local' approach have played a key role in DSM's success in China. The opening of our new Hengyang site is a vote for confidence for DSM's long-term vision for the country.'



Justin Wang, Vice President of DSM Animal Nutrition and Health Greater China, remarked, 'The opening of our second premix site in Hengyang is built on DSM's cooperation with many local partners. This world-class facility will help DSM better satisfy the evolving demands of the Chinese market and provide local customers with high-quality products. It will also boost DSM's offering of innovative solutions to promote the development of sustainable animal husbandry.'

Cultivating industry talent

The opening of this new plant also marks the official launch of DSM Vitamins Academy. The academy will serve as a new platform to educate the market and share the latest scientific research and practices with players across the animal feed and husbandry value chain. This collaborative initiative will promote industry understanding of the crucial role that vitamins play in animal proteins, helping to ensure a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

DSM Vitamins Academy's curriculum is expected to cover key areas from market trends and value systems to product performance and monitoring systems. DSM will bring in in-house experts and scientists, as well as customers and scientific institutions, for knowledge sharing as part of the curriculum design.