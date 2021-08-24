Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal DSM N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSM   NL0000009827

ROYAL DSM N.V.

(DSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal DSM N : DSM - repurchase of shares (16-20 Aug 2021)

08/24/2021 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Heerlen, NL, 24 Aug 2021 09:00 CEST

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 109,792 of its own shares in the period from 16 August 2021 up to and including 20 August 2021 at an average price of €178.66. This is in accordance with the repurchase program announced on 9 August 2021, covering the commitments for the interim stock dividend 2021. The consideration of this repurchase was €19.6 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program since 9 August 2021 to date is 190,060 shares for a total consideration of €33.7million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 9 Aug 2021 '.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROYAL DSM N.V.
03:14aROYAL DSM N : DSM - repurchase of shares (16-20 Aug 2021)
PU
08/17ROYAL DSM N : Koninklijke DSM N.V., - DSM - repurchase of shares (9-13 August 20..
PU
08/17ROYAL DSM N : DSM - repurchase of shares (9-13 Aug 2021)
PU
08/12ROYAL DSM N : DSM to be powered by 100% renewable electricity in North America b..
PU
08/09ROYAL DSM N : DSM to Buy Back $50.6 Million Worth of Shares to Cover Interim Div..
MT
08/09Koninklijke DSM N.V. announces an Equity Buyback for 250,000 shares, represen..
CI
08/09Koninklijke DSM N.V. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
08/05ROYAL DSM N : Ørsted Enters Deal To Supply Renewable Electricity To DSM
MT
08/05Orsted Gets US Power-Purchase Deal From Koninklijke DSM
DJ
08/05ROYAL DSM N.V. : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL DSM N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 879 M 10 427 M 10 427 M
Net income 2021 854 M 1 003 M 1 003 M
Net Debt 2021 1 029 M 1 208 M 1 208 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 30 895 M 36 249 M 36 281 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 21 173
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart ROYAL DSM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal DSM N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 180,90 €
Average target price 164,15 €
Spread / Average Target -9,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitri de Vreeze Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Géraldine Matchett Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Thomas Leysen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eileen A. Kennedy Member-Supervisory Board
Pradeep Pant Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL DSM N.V.28.48%36 249
BASF SE0.76%70 273
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.0.06%68 308
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.3.67%38 560
BRENNTAG SE36.38%15 658
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG6.41%15 522