Royal DSM N : DSM - repurchase of shares (16-20 Aug 2021)

Heerlen, NL, 24 Aug 2021 09:00 CEST

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 109,792 of its own shares in the period from 16 August 2021 up to and including 20 August 2021 at an average price of €178.66. This is in accordance with the repurchase program announced on 9 August 2021, covering the commitments for the interim stock dividend 2021. The consideration of this repurchase was €19.6 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program since 9 August 2021 to date is 190,060 shares for a total consideration of €33.7million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 9 Aug 2021 '.