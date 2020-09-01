Log in
Royal DSM N : DSM - repurchase of shares (24-28 August 2020)

09/01/2020 | 03:15am EDT

Heerlen, NL, 1 Sept 2020 09:00 CEST

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 27,328 of its own shares in the period from 24 August 2020 up to and including 28 August 2020 at an average price of €134.92. This is in accordance with the repurchase announced on 7 August 2020, covering commitments for interim stock dividend. The consideration of this repurchase was €3.7 million.

This repurchase concludes the program to repurchase 200,000 shares for a total consideration of €26 million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 7 August, 2020'.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 07:14:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 8 920 M 10 694 M 10 694 M
Net income 2020 687 M 824 M 824 M
Net Debt 2020 2 745 M 3 291 M 3 291 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,7x
Yield 2020 1,81%
Capitalization 22 812 M 27 271 M 27 349 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,87x
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 21 940
Free-Float 94,7%
