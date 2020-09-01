Royal DSM N : DSM - repurchase of shares (24-28 August 2020)

Heerlen, NL, 1 Sept 2020 09:00 CEST

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 27,328 of its own shares in the period from 24 August 2020 up to and including 28 August 2020 at an average price of €134.92. This is in accordance with the repurchase announced on 7 August 2020, covering commitments for interim stock dividend. The consideration of this repurchase was €3.7 million.

This repurchase concludes the program to repurchase 200,000 shares for a total consideration of €26 million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 7 August, 2020'.