Royal DSM N : Dutch chemicals firm DSM weighs sale of materials division

AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM is weighing the sale of its materials division, the firm said on Tuesday, as it aims to focus purely on nutritional businesses.

DSM said it was reviewing strategic options for the materials business, which supplies plastics and fibres for construction, clothes automobiles and other industries, including "a possible change of ownership".

It gave no expected timeframe for the review. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)