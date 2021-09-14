Log in
    DSM   NL0000009827

ROYAL DSM N.V.

(DSM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Royal DSM N : Dutch chemicals firm DSM weighs sale of materials division

09/14/2021 | 01:10am EDT
AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM is weighing the sale of its materials division, the firm said on Tuesday, as it aims to focus purely on nutritional businesses.

DSM said it was reviewing strategic options for the materials business, which supplies plastics and fibres for construction, clothes automobiles and other industries, including "a possible change of ownership".

It gave no expected timeframe for the review. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 907 M 10 525 M 10 525 M
Net income 2021 1 500 M 1 772 M 1 772 M
Net Debt 2021 1 035 M 1 223 M 1 223 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 30 220 M 35 679 M 35 708 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 21 173
Free-Float 91,1%
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 176,95 €
Average target price 170,05 €
Spread / Average Target -3,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitri de Vreeze Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Géraldine Matchett Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Thomas Leysen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eileen A. Kennedy Member-Supervisory Board
Pradeep Pant Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL DSM N.V.25.67%35 679
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.16.41%79 306
BASF SE1.38%71 147
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-0.62%36 964
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED35.75%16 552
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION19.63%15 918