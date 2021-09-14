Royal DSM N : Dutch chemicals firm DSM weighs sale of materials division

AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Dutch specialty chemicals
maker DSM is weighing the sale of its materials
division, the firm said on Tuesday, as it aims to focus purely
on nutritional businesses.
DSM said it was reviewing strategic options for the
materials business, which supplies plastics and fibres for
construction, clothes automobiles and other industries,
including "a possible change of ownership".
It gave no expected timeframe for the review.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)