|
Royal DSM N : Koninklijke DSM N.V. - Heerlen
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction31 may 2023
Issuing institutionKoninklijke DSM N.V.
Chamber of Commerce14022069
Place of residenceHeerlen
Total capital allocation
|
Month
|
Total placed capital
|
Total votes
|
Month
|
Total placed capital262.179.043,50 EUR
|
Total votes0,00
Previous notification
|
Type stock
|
ISIN
|
Nominal value
|
Total placed
|
Votes per stock
|
Number certified
|
Type stockGewoon aandeel
|
ISINNL0000009827
|
Disclosure1,50
|
Previous notification174.786.029
|
Total votes1,00
|
Nominal value0
|
Type stockCumulatief preferent aandeel A
|
ISIN
|
Disclosure1,50
|
Previous notification44.040.000
|
Total votes1,00
|
Nominal value0
|
Type stockCumulatief preferent aandeel C
|
ISIN
|
Disclosure0,00
|
Previous notification0
|
Total votes0,00
|
Nominal value0
New notification
|
Type stock
|
ISIN
|
Nominal value
|
Total placed
|
Votes per stock
|
Number certified
|
DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|
Type stockNL0000009827
|
ISIN1,50
|
Nominal value174.786.029
|
Total placed0,00
|
Votes per stock0
|
DisclosureCumulatief preferent aandeel C
|
Type stock
|
ISIN0,00
|
Nominal value0
|
Total placed0,00
|
Votes per stock0
Date last update: 31 May 2023
Disclaimer
Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 19:07:14 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about ROYAL DSM N.V.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL DSM N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
12 024 M
12 815 M
12 815 M
|Net income 2023
|
544 M
580 M
580 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
2 201 M
2 346 M
2 346 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|53,6x
|Yield 2023
|2,31%
|
|Capitalization
|
764 M
819 M
814 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,25x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,18x
|Nbr of Employees
|19 973
|Free-Float
|98,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|20
|Last Close Price
|114,05 €
|Average target price
|149,25 €
|Spread / Average Target
|30,9%