  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal DSM N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSM   NL0000009827

ROYAL DSM N.V.

(DSM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:24 2023-05-30 am EDT
114.05 EUR   +0.13%
03:08pRoyal Dsm N : Koninklijke DSM N.V. - Heerlen
PU
05/30DSM-Firmenich : Squeezing out old investors with new investor money
Alphavalue
05/17DSM-Firmenich Names Chief Sustainability Officer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal DSM N : Koninklijke DSM N.V. - Heerlen

05/31/2023 | 03:08pm EDT
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction31 may 2023
Issuing institutionKoninklijke DSM N.V.
Chamber of Commerce14022069
Place of residenceHeerlen
Previous result
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital262.179.043,50 EUR Total votes0,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0000009827 Disclosure1,50 Previous notification174.786.029 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
Type stockCumulatief preferent aandeel A ISIN Disclosure1,50 Previous notification44.040.000 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
Type stockCumulatief preferent aandeel C ISIN Disclosure0,00 Previous notification0 Total votes0,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0000009827 ISIN1,50 Nominal value174.786.029 Total placed0,00 Votes per stock0
DisclosureCumulatief preferent aandeel C Type stock ISIN0,00 Nominal value0 Total placed0,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 31 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 19:07:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 12 024 M 12 815 M 12 815 M
Net income 2023 544 M 580 M 580 M
Net Debt 2023 2 201 M 2 346 M 2 346 M
P/E ratio 2023 53,6x
Yield 2023 2,31%
Capitalization 764 M 819 M 814 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 19 973
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ROYAL DSM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal DSM N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 114,05 €
Average target price 149,25 €
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitri de Vreeze Member-Management Board
Géraldine Matchett Member-Management Board
Thomas Leysen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eileen A. Kennedy Member-Supervisory Board
Pradeep Pant Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL DSM N.V.-0.22%819
NESTLÉ S.A.1.12%319 608
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.58%98 557
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.29%52 402
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-0.69%48 909
KRAFT HEINZ-7.03%46 451
