ROYAL DSM N.V.

DSM
Royal DSM N : VALIO and DSM announce collaboration agreement to develop sustainable dairy products

12/14/2020 | 04:07am EST
Kaiseraugst, CH, 14 Dec 2020 10:00 CET

VALIO, Finland's largest global dairy cooperative company, and Royal DSM, a purpose-led, global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, have signed a collaboration agreement to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of dairy production in Finland.

VALIO, chosen as Finland's most sustainable brand, is determined to improve animal and human welfare, while taking active measures to reduce their environmental and climate impacts. VALIO's milk ranks among the cleanest in the world. VALIO aims to make its dairy value chain carbon-neutral by 2035. This collaboration with DSM is one of the steps to reach this ambition.

Over the past 10-years, DSM has developed a feed additive, named Bovaer®, which consistently and effectively reduces enteric methane emissions from cattle by ~30%. DSM is working with partners from the dairy and beef value chain to prepare for market introduction. The activities include joint trials to confirm effectiveness in local farming systems, co-development of low-carbon dairy products, and establishment of business models. The collaboration with VALIO is a significant step towards market introduction.

VALIO and DSM collaborate in an end-to-end demonstration scenario to develop, build and test Bovaer® in the VALIO production and marketing systems. The activities in this trial are amongst others tracking animal and milk performance parameters and calculating the eco footprint reduction. VALIO will conduct quality and processability assessments to qualify Bovaer® as a feed additive for use on VALIO farms.

Juha Nousiainen, head of the climate program in VALIO, is excited about the development. 'DSM has invented a promising solution to drastically improve the GHG footprint of cows. This solution for reducing enteric methane will be an important building block to reach our ambitions for carbon neutral milk. We are looking forward to the collaboration.'

Mark van Nieuwland, global program head for DSM says, 'We are excited that we can support VALIO in its ambitions to move to carbon neutrality by 2035. Tackling enteric methane emissions is an important element hereof, and we are pleased to make Bovaer® available to VALIO.'

Bovaer® is a feed additive for cows (and other ruminants, such as sheep, goats, and deer) researched and developed over 10 years by DSM. Just a quarter teaspoon of Bovaer® per cow per day suppresses the enzyme that triggers methane production in a cow's rumen and consistently reduces enteric methane emission by approximately 30%. The feed additive Bovaer® therefore contributes to a significant and immediate reduction of the environmental footprint of meat, milk and dairy products. Bovaer® awaits EU approval and is expected to be available in the Finnish market in 2021.

