Royal DSM N : DSM - repurchase of shares (17-21 May 2021)

Heerlen, NL, 25 May 2021 09:00 CEST

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 126,930 of its own shares in the period from 17 May 2021 up to and including 21 May 2021 at an average price of €148.27. This is in accordance with the repurchase program announced on 16 March 2021, covering the commitments for the final stock dividend 2020. The consideration of this repurchase was €18.8 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program since 3 May 2021 to date is 465,611 shares for a total consideration of €70 million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 16 March 2021 '.