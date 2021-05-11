Log in
    DSM   NL0000009827

ROYAL DSM N.V.

(DSM)
Royal DSM N : DSM - repurchase of shares (3-7 May 2021)

05/11/2021 | 03:06am EDT
Heerlen, NL, 11 May 2021 09:00 CEST

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 192,978 of its own shares in the period from 3 May 2021 up to and including 7 May 2021 at an average price of €151.32. This is in accordance with the repurchase program announced on 16 March 2021, covering the commitments for the final stock dividend 2020. The consideration of this repurchase was €29.2 million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 16 March 2021 '.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 07:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
