Royal DSM N : DSM - repurchase of shares (3-7 May 2021)

Heerlen, NL, 11 May 2021 09:00 CEST
Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 192,978 of its own shares in the period from 3 May 2021 up to and including 7 May 2021 at an average price of €151.32. This is in accordance with the repurchase program announced on 16 March 2021, covering the commitments for the final stock dividend 2020. The consideration of this repurchase was €29.2 million.
For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 16 March 2021 '.
