Director/PDMR shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
June 28, 2021 Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 21, 2021 in respect of the first quarter of 2021, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
PDMR
Date Acquired
Share Type
Number of dividend shares acquired
Purchase price per Share
Jessica Uhl
24 June 2021
RDSA
237.27
EUR 17.53
Jessica Uhl
24 June 2021
RDS.A
198.47
USD 41.70
Harry Brekelmans
24 June 2021
RDSA
1,168.13
EUR 17.53
Ronan Cassidy
24 June 2021
RDSB
1,818.11
GBP 14.37
Donny Ching
24 June 2021
RDSA
1,677.92
EUR 17.53
Wael Sawan
24 June 2021
RDSA
972.24
EUR 17.53
Huibert Vigeveno
24 June 2021
RDSA
366.85
EUR 17.53
Maarten Wetselaar
24 June 2021
RDSA
685.29
EUR 17.53
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
Anthony Clarke Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Jessica
Last Name(s)
Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
17.53
Volume
237.27
Total
4,159.34
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
237.27 17.53 4,159.34
Date of transaction
24/06/2021
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Jessica
Last Name(s)
Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification Code
US7802592060
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
USD
Price
41.70
Volume
198.47
Total
8,276.20
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
198.47 41.70 8,276.20
Date of transaction
24/06/2021
Place of transaction
New York
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Harry
Last Name(s)
Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
17.53
Volume
1,168.13
Total
20,477.32
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
1,168.13 17.53 20,477.32
Date of transaction
24/06/2021
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Ronan
Last Name(s)
Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
14.37
Volume
1,818.11
Total
26,126.24
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
1,818.11 14.37 26,126.24
Date of transaction
24/06/2021
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Donny
Last Name(s)
Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
17.53
Volume
1,677.92
Total
29,413.94
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
1,677.92 17.53 29,413.94
Date of transaction
24/06/2021
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
17.53
Volume
972.24
Total
17,043.37
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
972.24 17.53 17,043.37
Date of transaction
24/06/2021
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Huibert
Last Name(s)
Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
17.53
Volume
366.85
Total
6,430.88
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
366.85 17.53 6,430.88
Date of transaction
24/06/2021
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Maarten
Last Name(s)
Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.