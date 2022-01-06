Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Accordance With the Requirements of the eu and uk Market Abuse Regimes
01/06/2022 | 09:35am EST
January 6, 2022
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on January 4 2022, Zoe Yujnovich, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), acquired shares through participation in the Company’s Global Employee Share Purchase Plan (“GESPP” or the “Plan”) in 2021. Her contributions to GESPP prior to becoming a PDMR on October 25, 2021, were automatically used to purchase shares in accordance with the Rules of the Plan. Details of the number of shares and price are set out below.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Zoe
Last Name(s)
Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Upstream Director
Initial notification/amendments
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A Ordinary shares
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
Currency
EURO
Price
€12.38
Volume
444
Total
€5,496.72
Aggregated information
Volume Price Total
444 €12.38 €5,496.72
Date of transaction
January 4, 2022
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
Anthony Clarke Deputy Company Secretary
