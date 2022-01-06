Log in
    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Accordance With the Requirements of the eu and uk Market Abuse Regimes

01/06/2022 | 09:35am EST
January 6, 2022

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on January 4 2022, Zoe Yujnovich, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), acquired shares through participation in the Company’s Global Employee Share Purchase Plan (“GESPP” or the “Plan”) in 2021. Her contributions to GESPP prior to becoming a PDMR on October 25, 2021, were automatically used to purchase shares in accordance with the Rules of the Plan. Details of the number of shares and price are set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Zoe
Last Name(s)Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A Ordinary shares
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
CurrencyEURO
Price€12.38
Volume444
Total€5,496.72
Aggregated information

 

Volume
Price
Total		 

 

444
€12.38
€5,496.72

Date of transactionJanuary 4, 2022
Place of transactionAmsterdam

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



© GlobeNewswire 2022
