Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Accordance With the Requirements of the eu and uk Market Abuse Regimes

January 6, 2022
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on January 4 2022, Zoe Yujnovich, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), acquired shares through participation in the Company’s Global Employee Share Purchase Plan (“GESPP” or the “Plan”) in 2021. Her contributions to GESPP prior to becoming a PDMR on October 25, 2021, were automatically used to purchase shares in accordance with the Rules of the Plan. Details of the number of shares and price are set out below.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Zoe
|Last Name(s)
|Yujnovich
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Upstream Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
| A Ordinary shares
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|EURO
|Price
|€12.38
|Volume
|444
|Total
|€5,496.72
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
444
€12.38
€5,496.72
|Date of transaction
|January 4, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.