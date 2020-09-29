Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell plc    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/29 10:14:26 am
10.982 EUR   -2.16%
09:40aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Prepares for Thousands of Job Cuts -The Times
DJ
09/28SHELL A : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/28Philippines' Udenna eyes Shell's Malampaya gas stake, seeks PNOC tie-up
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell : Prepares for Thousands of Job Cuts -The Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 09:40am EDT

--Royal Dutch Shell intends to lay off thousands of its staff as it seeks to reduce costs, The Times reports.

--Hundreds of jobs are feared at risk in the U.K. as the energy giant nears the conclusion of a global restructuring review, according to The Times.

--The restructuring review includes previously announced plans to cut operating costs, and is designed to aid the company's transition toward green energy, The Times reports.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2HzqnfC

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -2.32% 10.958 Delayed Quote.-57.10%
WTI -1.85% 39.801 Delayed Quote.-33.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
09:40aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Prepares for Thousands of Job Cuts -The Times
DJ
09/28SHELL A : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/28Philippines' Udenna eyes Shell's Malampaya gas stake, seeks PNOC tie-up
RE
09/25ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell seeks Alaska lease extension, but no plans to return
AQ
09/25ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell seeks Alaska lease extension, but no plans to return
AQ
09/24ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3-
DJ
09/24ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2-
DJ
09/24ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
09/24Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
09/24Shell looking to sell stake in Philippines' Malampaya gas project
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 227 B - -
Net income 2020 -7 446 M - -
Net Debt 2020 74 877 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -36,7x
Yield 2020 4,91%
Capitalization 99 960 M 99 767 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 21,26 $
Last Close Price 13,11 $
Spread / Highest target 159%
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-57.10%99 767
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.69%1 947 879
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-39.39%103 921
TOTAL SE-41.46%88 236
GAZPROM-32.88%51 473
EQUINOR ASA-21.11%47 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group