Royal Dutch Shell : Prepares for Thousands of Job Cuts -The Times

--Royal Dutch Shell intends to lay off thousands of its staff as it seeks to reduce costs, The Times reports.

--Hundreds of jobs are feared at risk in the U.K. as the energy giant nears the conclusion of a global restructuring review, according to The Times.

--The restructuring review includes previously announced plans to cut operating costs, and is designed to aid the company's transition toward green energy, The Times reports.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2HzqnfC

