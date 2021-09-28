Log in
Royal Dutch Shell : Transaction in Own Shares

09/28/2021 | 04:12am EDT
Transaction in Own Shares

27 September 2021

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 27 September 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "B" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of

Number of "B"

Highest price

Lowest price

Volume

Venue

purchase

shares

paid (GBP)

paid (GBP)

weighted

purchased

average price

paid per share

(GBP)

27/09/2021

232,392

15.696

15.492

15.657

LSE

27/09/2021

31,754

15.696

15.586

15.670

Chi-X (CXE)

27/09/2021

20,952

15.696

15.592

15.666

BATS (BXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.

In respect of this arrangement, Exane BNP Paribas will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from 29 July 2021 up to and including 29 December 2021.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ("EU MAR Delegation Regulation") and EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Exane BNP Paribas on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4355

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Transaction details:

Transaction date and time

Volume

Price

Trading

Transaction

Venue

Reference Number

2021-09-27 08:00:17

735

15.492

XLON

00279290799EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:00:48

1,244

15.516

XLON

00279291250EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:00:48

132

15.516

XLON

00279291251EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:01:20

984

15.528

XLON

00279291357EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:01:47

816

15.542

XLON

00279291414EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:03:42

44

15.586

CHIX

00279291726EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:03:43

91

15.586

CHIX

00279291728EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:03:43

1,344

15.586

CHIX

00279291729EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:03:43

800

15.586

XLON

00279291732EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:04:51

3

15.590

XLON

00279291952EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:04:51

310

15.590

XLON

00279291953EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:05:01

671

15.580

XLON

00279291984EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:05:20

800

15.592

BATE

00279292058EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:05:20

666

15.592

BATE

00279292060EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:05:25

917

15.586

XLON

00279292081EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:05:30

130

15.584

XLON

00279292095EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:05:33

500

15.582

XLON

00279292107EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:05:33

1,140

15.582

XLON

00279292108EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:05:33

268

15.582

XLON

00279292109EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:06:39

827

15.590

XLON

00279292230EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:06:44

410

15.588

XLON

00279292239EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:06:44

97

15.588

XLON

00279292240EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:06:44

173

15.588

XLON

00279292241EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:06:44

170

15.588

XLON

00279292242EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:08:13

886

15.626

XLON

00279292464EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:08:21

241

15.632

XLON

00279292477EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:08:21

115

15.632

XLON

00279292478EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:08:21

150

15.632

XLON

00279292479EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:08:21

150

15.632

XLON

00279292480EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:08:21

600

15.632

XLON

00279292481EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:08:21

228

15.632

XLON

00279292482EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:08:27

500

15.632

XLON

00279292487EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:08:27

861

15.632

XLON

00279292488EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:08:30

1,951

15.632

XLON

00279292502EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:09:33

500

15.640

XLON

00279292681EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:09:33

165

15.640

XLON

00279292682EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:09:33

1,029

15.640

XLON

00279292683EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:09:36

1,121

15.640

XLON

00279292686EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:09:36

239

15.640

XLON

00279292687EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:09:36

197

15.640

XLON

00279292688EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:09:45

1,609

15.640

CHIX

00279292709EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:09:51

778

15.644

XLON

00279292729EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:09:51

358

15.644

XLON

00279292730EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:09:51

150

15.644

XLON

00279292731EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:10:00

500

15.648

XLON

00279292760EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:10:00

496

15.648

XLON

00279292761EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:10:00

218

15.648

XLON

00279292762EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:10:18

81

15.654

XLON

00279292796EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:10:18

150

15.654

XLON

00279292797EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:10:31

1,138

15.654

XLON

00279292829EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:10:36

682

15.648

XLON

00279292845EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:10:56

500

15.648

XLON

00279292887EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:10:56

65

15.648

XLON

00279292888EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:10:56

108

15.648

XLON

00279292889EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:11:04

662

15.642

XLON

00279292925EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:11:23

695

15.636

XLON

00279293018EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:11:28

500

15.622

XLON

00279293029EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:11:31

1,055

15.624

XLON

00279293045EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:11:31

273

15.624

XLON

00279293046EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:11:48

500

15.628

XLON

00279293100EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:11:48

357

15.628

XLON

00279293101EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:11:48

84

15.628

XLON

00279293102EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:11:48

134

15.628

XLON

00279293103EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:11:51

272

15.628

XLON

00279293116EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:11:51

357

15.628

XLON

00279293117EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:11:51

66

15.628

XLON

00279293118EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:11:54

1,188

15.628

XLON

00279293125EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:11:54

357

15.628

XLON

00279293126EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:11:54

155

15.628

XLON

00279293127EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:11:57

109

15.628

XLON

00279293133EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:12:00

279

15.628

XLON

00279293145EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:12:00

357

15.628

XLON

00279293146EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:12:00

500

15.628

XLON

00279293147EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:12:21

467

15.634

XLON

00279293194EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:12:21

500

15.634

XLON

00279293195EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:12:21

130

15.634

XLON

00279293196EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:12:43

223

15.622

XLON

00279293235EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:12:53

1,426

15.626

XLON

00279293260EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:13:05

70

15.616

BATE

00279293312EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:13:05

1,331

15.616

BATE

00279293314EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:13:22

542

15.612

XLON

00279293360EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:13:50

500

15.608

XLON

00279293455EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:13:50

1,101

15.608

XLON

00279293456EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:14:11

180

15.604

XLON

00279293515EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:14:11

126

15.604

XLON

00279293516EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:14:24

355

15.608

XLON

00279293561EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:14:28

100

15.608

XLON

00279293574EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:14:28

101

15.608

XLON

00279293575EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:14:28

600

15.608

XLON

00279293576EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:14:28

318

15.608

XLON

00279293577EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:15:01

1,347

15.624

XLON

00279293682EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:15:31

826

15.640

XLON

00279293933EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:15:50

389

15.650

XLON

00279294016EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:15:53

408

15.650

XLON

00279294030EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:16:11

823

15.652

CHIX

00279294104EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:16:11

812

15.652

XLON

00279294103EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:16:54

85

15.660

XLON

00279294260EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:17:00

500

15.660

XLON

00279294288EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:17:06

245

15.660

XLON

00279294306EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:17:09

2,441

15.664

XLON

00279294318EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:17:30

260

15.670

XLON

00279294426EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:17:30

92

15.670

XLON

00279294427EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:17:42

500

15.680

XLON

00279294450EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:17:42

500

15.680

XLON

00279294451EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:17:42

485

15.680

XLON

00279294452EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:18:18

500

15.676

XLON

00279294612EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:18:18

780

15.676

XLON

00279294613EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:18:47

768

15.666

XLON

00279294708EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:18:52

86

15.662

CHIX

00279294746EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:18:52

1,052

15.662

CHIX

00279294747EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:19:00

150

15.660

XLON

00279294844EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:19:04

95

15.662

XLON

00279294864EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:19:04

149

15.662

XLON

00279294865EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:19:53

417

15.668

XLON

00279294996EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:19:53

110

15.668

XLON

00279294997EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:19:53

500

15.668

XLON

00279294998EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:19:53

500

15.668

XLON

00279294999EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:20:38

136

15.688

XLON

00279295193EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:20:49

236

15.686

BATE

00279295226EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:21:02

10

15.686

BATE

00279295258EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:21:02

87

15.686

BATE

00279295259EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:21:05

58

15.686

BATE

00279295280EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:21:05

30

15.686

BATE

00279295284EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:21:12

819

15.690

XLON

00279295305EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:21:34

500

15.688

XLON

00279295433EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:21:56

145

15.686

XLON

00279295506EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:22:34

581

15.672

XLON

00279295742EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:22:57

741

15.674

XLON

00279295892EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:23:21

727

15.666

BATE

00279296081EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:23:21

600

15.666

CHIX

00279296084EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:23:21

72

15.666

CHIX

00279296085EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:23:24

466

15.658

XLON

00279296100EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:23:24

174

15.658

XLON

00279296101EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:23:47

616

15.646

XLON

00279296243EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:24:01

500

15.644

XLON

00279296311EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:24:01

500

15.644

XLON

00279296312EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:24:01

378

15.644

XLON

00279296313EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:24:16

500

15.638

XLON

00279296407EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:24:19

500

15.638

XLON

00279296423EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:24:22

157

15.634

XLON

00279296439EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:24:25

59

15.630

XLON

00279296452EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:24:27

709

15.626

XLON

00279296454EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:24:46

757

15.632

XLON

00279296574EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:24:51

500

15.630

XLON

00279296627EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:25:06

500

15.634

XLON

00279296685EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:26:24

500

15.650

XLON

00279297049EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:26:27

770

15.648

XLON

00279297079EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:26:27

317

15.648

XLON

00279297080EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:26:56

800

15.652

CHIX

00279297183EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:26:56

317

15.652

CHIX

00279297184EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:27:24

976

15.650

XLON

00279297330EXPA1

2021-09-27 08:27:39

984

15.656

XLON

00279297400EXPA1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Royal Dutch Shell plc published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 08:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
