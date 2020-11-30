Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell plc    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TRADEGATE AG - 11/30 04:31:12 pm
14.7320 EUR   -2.57%
03:15pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Voting Rights And Capital
DJ
09:30aEUROPE : European shares muted at end of stellar month; eyes on Brexit
RE
11/27SALESFORCE, DELTA AIR LINES, BEST BUY : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell : Voting Rights And Capital

11/30/2020 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   Voting Rights and Capital 
 
   In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we 
hereby notify the market of the following: 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc's capital as at 30 November 2020, consists of 
4,101,239,499 A shares and 3,706,183,836 B shares, each with equal 
voting rights. Royal Dutch Shell plc holds no ordinary shares in 
Treasury. 
 
   The total number of A shares and B shares in issue as at 30 November 
2020 is 7,807,423,335 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the 
denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are 
required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, 
Royal Dutch Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and 
Transparency Rules. 
 
   Enquiries 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc:  21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-20 1014ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -2.16% 14.792 Delayed Quote.-42.21%
WTI -0.11% 45.125 Delayed Quote.-26.73%
All news about ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
03:15pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Voting Rights And Capital
DJ
09:30aEUROPE : European shares muted at end of stellar month; eyes on Brexit
RE
11/27SALESFORCE, DELTA AIR LINES, BEST BU : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
11/27Shell Convent, Louisiana, refinery workers get severance package details - so..
RE
11/27Shell may permanently shut Louisiana refinery next week - sources
RE
11/27ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell retains Leadership of Global Lubricants market for 14 ..
AQ
11/27SHELL B : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
11/27FACTBOX : Pandemic brings forward predictions for peak oil demand
RE
11/26ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell special e-transmission fluid to feature in new Mahindr..
AQ
11/26Spain's Repsol cuts dividend, aims for low-carbon unit deal
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 221 B - -
Net income 2020 -10 013 M - -
Net Debt 2020 73 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,8x
Yield 2020 3,59%
Capitalization 138 B 138 B -
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 20,93 $
Last Close Price 18,09 $
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-42.21%137 946
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.84%1 905 295
TOTAL SE-23.37%118 487
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-32.23%113 012
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-14.45%62 842
GAZPROM-27.57%57 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ