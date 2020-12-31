Log in
Royal Dutch Shell plc

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell : Voting Rights And Capital

12/31/2020 | 06:48am EST
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   Voting Rights and Capital 
 
   In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we 
hereby notify the market of the following: 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc's capital as at 31 December 2020, consists of 
4,101,239,499 A shares and 3,706,183,836 B shares, each with equal 
voting rights. Royal Dutch Shell plc holds no ordinary shares in 
Treasury. 
 
   The total number of A shares and B shares in issue as at 31 December 
2020 is 7,807,423,335 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the 
denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are 
required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, 
Royal Dutch Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and 
Transparency Rules. 
 
   Enquiries 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc:  21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-20 0647ET

