Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell plc    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/23 11:43:44 am
11.396 EUR   +0.07%
11:30aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Working together to achieve change
PU
10:24aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3-
DJ
10:24aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Royal Dutch Shell : Working together to achieve change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 11:30am EDT

Working together to achieve change

Thank you for the introduction Aitor… and thank you all for joining this event, whether it is virtually… or in person at the studio… Whether you are watching right now, or perhaps a little later.

In fact, those different ways show me how ingenious, determined and versatile society can be when there is so much at stake.

Whether we face challenges as serious as Covid-19 or climate change… we know we have to keep talking to each other, working together and finding the best ways to take action.

The European Union's Green Deal is an excellent example of the kind of action the world needs to tackle climate change.

Shell supports its target of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

This target means finding ways to stop adding to the stock of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere in just a few decades - in other words, achieving net zero emissions... and doing it very, very fast.

Last week, President von der Leyen announced the increase of the EU's 2030 climate target to a 55% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

This is a huge challenge... But it is one that Shell supports.

The 55% target would put the EU on a clear path towards climate neutrality.

It would also provide the long-term certainty that business needs to invest in lower-carbon projects.

In practice, this goal requires decisive policy action…

Action to cut emissions at a faster rate across all sectors at the same time… and to support the industrial competitiveness of the EU. And it is here that the Economic Recovery Instrument has a key role to play.

The EU's Emissions Trading System would also need reform. Industry in the EU must be kept competitive in relation to carbon costs.

As for carbon sinks… There must be a massive speeding up and increase in their role.

And finally, a sectoral approach will be crucial to success and should be at the heart of the Green Deal. This approach is about identifying a path to net zero for each sector - and I will explain how later.

The challenge may be great... but the Green Deal is one way to turn ambitious plans into urgent action.

And we all need to take urgent action.

Shell's own ambition is to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner, in step with society and our customers.

We will work towards this in three ways.

First, we aim to be net-zero emissions from making our products.

Second, we seek to reduce the carbon intensity of the products we sell. This will mean selling more hydrogen, more biofuels, more renewable electricity.

Finally, we, as a business that supplies energy, will work with sectors that use energy... like aviation, heavy freight and shipping. We will help them find their own path to net zero.

And this is the sectoral approach that I will outline.

Our ambition will mean working with others in a way and at a scale we have not seen before.

And the business plans we have today… will not make Shell's ambition a reality.

Over time, those plans will have to change, as society and our customers also change.

So, demand is key… and this is where policy is key.

For instance, in Germany, at our Rhineland refinery, Shell is working with partners to build the world's largest PEM-electrolyser to produce hydrogen... using renewable energy.

This production of so-called 'green hydrogen' is a significant step in testing the feasibility of a hydrogen network on a large, industrial scale.

The hydrogen would be used not only in the chemical processing at the site... but in future, it could also supply cars and lorries at retail sites.

We have the infrastructure, the system and the people to do it… but we need the right policies to encourage demand.

These complex dynamics are why Shell is focusing on a sectoral approach.

In brief, this approach means working with others to synchronise the demand for lower-carbon energy in key sectors… with the investment in infrastructure and supply.

Balancing supply and demand.

And this is especially important in the sectors where change is hardest to achieve.

Sectors like road freight and industry, both represented here today, or aviation… or shipping.

Fru Guteland the work you have sponsored on a sectoral approach is very encouraging.

I hope it can become a guiding principle for the implementation of the Green Deal… because it would ensure that each key economic sector has a clear route to net zero.

And while the action needed in each sector will vary… I believe that they all share the same three ways to make progress.

First, improve energy efficiency.

Second, turn to lower-carbon energy products.

Third, offset or store away emissions that cannot be avoided.

The businesses that make up each sector must come together and work out how to take action in each area that leads to net zero.

They need to get to a point where they can say: 'This is the path to net zero. These are the things that could block it. And this is what we need to succeed.'

And… to complete the picture… that is when sectors need policy-makers to step in. To remove those blocks. To clear the way for success.

I believe that this is how to turn ambitious plans into urgent action.

It is how we can work together to achieve real and lasting change.

And it will be essential if the EU wants to achieve its bold targets.

I look forward to answering your questions and hearing the panel discussion.

Thank you. Merci. Tack. Und dankeschön.

Disclaimer

Royal Dutch Shell plc published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 15:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
11:30aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Working together to achieve change
PU
10:24aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3-
DJ
10:24aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2-
DJ
10:24aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
10:10aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
10:09aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
10:09aDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
09/22Shell, Microsoft Working to Address Carbon Emissions
DJ
09/22ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Surge in gas production volume from the PGNiG Group's Norweg..
AQ
09/21Texas refineries, including largest, to keep running during weakened storm Be..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 227 B - -
Net income 2020 -6 533 M - -
Net Debt 2020 74 865 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 261x
Yield 2020 4,83%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 21,08 $
Last Close Price 13,33 $
Spread / Highest target 155%
Spread / Average Target 58,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-56.48%101 255
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.97%1 953 157
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-38.11%105 470
TOTAL SE-39.15%92 159
GAZPROM-30.38%55 434
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-31.08%50 650
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group