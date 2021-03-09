Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell plc    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 03/09 07:34:09 am
18.578 EUR   +2.09%
07:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3-
DJ
07:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2-
DJ
07:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2-

03/09/2021 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                      21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
 for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have 
 been conducted 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                          A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                            GB00B03MLX29 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
                                  Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under 
Nature of the transaction           the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Currency                                            EUR 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Price                                               NIL 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                              59,964 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Total                            N/A 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                            59,964 
 Price                             NIL 
 Total                             N/A 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction              March 5, 2021 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction             Outside a trading venue 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                     Ronan 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Last Name(s)                                     Cassidy 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
2. Reason for the notification 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                 Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                 Initial notification 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                   Royal Dutch Shell plc 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                      21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
 for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have 
 been conducted 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                         B ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Identification Code                            GB00B03MM408 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
                                 Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under 
Nature of the transaction           the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Currency                                           GBP 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Price                                              NIL 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Volume                                                              51,253 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Total                           N/A 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                           51,253 
 Price                            NIL 
 Total                            N/A 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Date of transaction             March 5, 2021 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
Place of transaction            Outside a trading venue 
------------------------------  ------------------------------------------ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                       Donny 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                        Ching 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                                Legal Director 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                  Initial notification 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                     Royal Dutch Shell plc 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                       21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
 for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have 
 been conducted 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                           A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                             GB00B03MLX29 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
                                   Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under 
Nature of the transaction            the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Currency                                             EUR 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Price                                                NIL 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                               44,700 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Total                             N/A 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                             44,700 
 Price                              NIL 
 Total                              N/A 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction               March 5, 2021 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction              Outside a trading venue 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                       Wael 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                        Sawan 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                               Upstream Director 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                  Initial notification 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                     Royal Dutch Shell plc 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                       21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
 for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have 
 been conducted 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-21 0715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2.21% 18.578 Real-time Quote.24.52%
WTI 0.71% 65.411 Delayed Quote.39.29%
All news about ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
07:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3-
DJ
07:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2-
DJ
07:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
04:38aUK shares rise as reflation trade gathers pace
RE
04:37aUK shares rise as reflation trade gathers pace
RE
04:37aCairn Energy, Cheiron to Buy Shell's Western Desert Assets in Egypt for $646 ..
DJ
03:51aCairn Energy shifts to onshore Egypt from N. Sea in deal flurry
RE
03:43aCAIRN ENERGY  : Shell to Sell Upstream Assets to Cairn Energy, Cheiron for Up to..
MT
02:45aCairn Energy, Cheiron Buy Shell's Western Desert Assets in Egypt for $646 Mil..
DJ
02:13aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Shell signs an agreement for its onshore upstream interests..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 210 B - -
Net income 2020 -14 278 M - -
Net Debt 2020 73 924 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,20x
Yield 2020 3,13%
Capitalization 164 B 164 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 23,59 $
Last Close Price 21,57 $
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Linda Gillespie Stuntz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC24.52%163 973
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.57%1 912 729
TOTAL SE15.92%127 439
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED27.08%120 175
GAZPROM5.95%71 526
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY30.14%69 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ