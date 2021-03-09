Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3

instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under Nature of the transaction the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Currency EUR -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Price NIL -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Volume 51,242 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Total N/A -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 51,242 Price NIL Total N/A -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Date of transaction March 5, 2021 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Place of transaction Outside a trading venue -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated --------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Name(s) Huibert -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Vigeveno -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position/status Downstream Director -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under Nature of the transaction the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Currency EUR -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Price NIL -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Volume 24,531 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Total N/A -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 24,531 Price NIL Total N/A -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Date of transaction March 5, 2021 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Place of transaction Outside a trading venue -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Name(s) Maarten ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Wetselaar ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under Nature of the transaction the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Currency EUR ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Price NIL ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Volume 59,964 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Total N/A ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 59,964 Price NIL Total N/A ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Date of transaction March 5, 2021 ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Place of transaction Outside a trading venue ------------------------------- -----------------------------------------

