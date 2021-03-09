Log in
03/09/2021
18.58 EUR   +2.10%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3-
DJ
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2-
DJ
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

03/09/2021 | 07:16am EST
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS 
DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE 
REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME 
 
   March 8, 2021 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons 
Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have received the 
number of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc as set out  below following 
the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term 
Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). 
 
   Details of the LTIP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual 
Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 
(www.shell.com/annualreport). 
 
 
 
 
LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN 
----------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                 NUMBER OF SHARES 
PDMR                VESTING DATE    SHARE TYPE        VESTED 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Ben van Beurden     March 5, 2021   RDSA                  207,147 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Jessica Uhl         March 5, 2021   RDS.A                  54,380 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Harry Brekelmans    March 5, 2021   RDSA                   59,964 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Ronan Cassidy       March 5, 2021   RDSB                   51,253 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Donny Ching         March 5, 2021   RDSA                   44,700 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Wael Sawan          March 5, 2021   RDSA                   51,242 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Huibert Vigeveno    March 5, 2021   RDSA                   24,531 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Maarten Wetselaar   March 5, 2021   RDSA                   59,964 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
 
 
   The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. 
 
   This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market 
Abuse Regulation. 
 
   Anthony Clarke 
 
   Deputy Company Secretary 
 
   ENQUIRIES 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Additional regulated information required to be 
disclosed under the laws of a Member State. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                        Ben 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                     van Beurden 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                            Chief Executive Officer 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                  Initial notification 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                     Royal Dutch Shell plc 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                       21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
 for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have 
 been conducted 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                           A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                             GB00B03MLX29 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
                                   Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under 
Nature of the transaction            the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Currency                                             EUR 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Price                                                NIL 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                              207,147 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Total                             N/A 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                             207,147 
 Price                              NIL 
 Total                              N/A 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction               March 5, 2021 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction              Outside a trading venue 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                        Uhl 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                       Jessica 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                            Chief Financial Officer 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                  Initial notification 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                     Royal Dutch Shell plc 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                       21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
 for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have 
 been conducted 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                         A American Depository Shares (RDS.A) 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                             US7802592060 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
                                   Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under 
Nature of the transaction            the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Currency                                             USD 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Price                                                NIL 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                               54,380 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Total                             N/A 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                             54,380 
 Price                              NIL 
 Total                              N/A 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction               March 5, 2021 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction              Outside a trading venue 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                      Harry 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                    Brekelmans 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                      Projects and Technology Director 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                 Initial notification 
-------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                    Royal Dutch Shell plc

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-21 0715ET

