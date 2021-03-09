Royal Dutch Shell : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME March 8, 2021 Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have received the number of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Details of the LTIP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (www.shell.com/annualreport). LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN ----------------------------------------------------------------- NUMBER OF SHARES PDMR VESTING DATE SHARE TYPE VESTED ------------------ -------------- ----------- ---------------- Ben van Beurden March 5, 2021 RDSA 207,147 ------------------ -------------- ----------- ---------------- Jessica Uhl March 5, 2021 RDS.A 54,380 ------------------ -------------- ----------- ---------------- Harry Brekelmans March 5, 2021 RDSA 59,964 ------------------ -------------- ----------- ---------------- Ronan Cassidy March 5, 2021 RDSB 51,253 ------------------ -------------- ----------- ---------------- Donny Ching March 5, 2021 RDSA 44,700 ------------------ -------------- ----------- ---------------- Wael Sawan March 5, 2021 RDSA 51,242 ------------------ -------------- ----------- ---------------- Huibert Vigeveno March 5, 2021 RDSA 24,531 ------------------ -------------- ----------- ---------------- Maarten Wetselaar March 5, 2021 RDSA 59,964 ------------------ -------------- ----------- ---------------- The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Anthony Clarke Deputy Company Secretary ENQUIRIES Shell Media Relations International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated --------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Name(s) Ben -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Last Name(s) van Beurden -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position/status Chief Executive Officer -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under Nature of the transaction the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Currency EUR -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Price NIL -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Volume 207,147 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Total N/A -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 207,147 Price NIL Total N/A -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Date of transaction March 5, 2021 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Place of transaction Outside a trading venue -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated --------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Name(s) Uhl -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Jessica -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position/status Chief Financial Officer -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A) -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Identification Code US7802592060 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under Nature of the transaction the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Currency USD -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Price NIL -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Volume 54,380 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Total N/A -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 54,380 Price NIL Total N/A -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Date of transaction March 5, 2021 -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Place of transaction Outside a trading venue -------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Name(s) Harry ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Last Name(s) Brekelmans ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position/status Projects and Technology Director ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification ------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-21 0715ET