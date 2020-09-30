Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2

and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by
their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", "anticipate",
"believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend",
"may", "objectives", "outlook", "plan", "probably",
"project", "risks", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target",
"will" and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors
that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could
cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the
forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including
(without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural
gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency
fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves
estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g)
environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the
identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets,
and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the
risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to
international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory
developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change;
(k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and
regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and
renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities,
delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the
reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of
pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak; and (n) changes
in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend
payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All
forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly
qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or
referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on
forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect
future results are contained in Royal Dutch Shell's Form 20-F for the
year ended December 31, 2019 (available at www.shell.com/investor and
www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all
forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and should be
considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as
of the date of this announcement, September 30, 2020. Neither Royal
Dutch Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of
new information, future events or other information. In light of these
risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or
inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this
announcement.
We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement
that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly
prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are
urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No
1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.
Scenarios don't describe what will happen, or what should happen, rather
they explore what could happen. We base them on plausible assumptions
and quantification, and they are designed to stretch management's
thinking and even to consider events that may only be remotely possible.
Scenarios, therefore, are not intended to be predictions of likely
future events or outcomes or a strategy. Investors should not rely on
them when making an investment decision with regard to Royal Dutch Shell
plc securities.
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70