Royal Dutch Shell plc

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/30 02:45:27 am
10.895 EUR   -0.25%
02:45aRoyal Dutch Shell to Cut Up to 9,000 Jobs
DJ
02:15aRoyal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-
DJ
02:15aRoyal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 Update Note
DJ
Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-

09/30/2020 | 02:15am EDT
and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by 
their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", "anticipate", 
"believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", 
"may", "objectives", "outlook", "plan", "probably", 
"project", "risks", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", 
"will" and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors 
that could affect the future operations of Royal Dutch Shell and could 
cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the 
forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including 
(without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural 
gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency 
fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves 
estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) 
environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the 
identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, 
and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the 
risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to 
international sanctions; (j) legislative, fiscal and regulatory 
developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; 
(k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and 
regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and 
renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, 
delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the 
reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of 
pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak; and (n) changes 
in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend 
payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All 
forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly 
qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or 
referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on 
forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect 
future results are contained in Royal Dutch Shell's Form 20-F for the 
year ended December 31, 2019 (available at www.shell.com/investor and 
www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all 
forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and should be 
considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as 
of the date of this announcement, September 30, 2020. Neither Royal 
Dutch Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to 
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of 
new information, future events or other information. In light of these 
risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or 
inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this 
announcement. 
 
   We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement 
that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly 
prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are 
urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 
1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov. 
 
   Scenarios don't describe what will happen, or what should happen, rather 
they explore what could happen. We base them on plausible assumptions 
and quantification, and they are designed to stretch management's 
thinking and even to consider events that may only be remotely possible. 
Scenarios, therefore, are not intended to be predictions of likely 
future events or outcomes or a strategy. Investors should not rely on 
them when making an investment decision with regard to Royal Dutch Shell 
plc securities. 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

All news about ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
02:45aRoyal Dutch Shell to Cut Up to 9,000 Jobs
DJ
02:15aRoyal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-
DJ
02:15aRoyal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 Update Note
DJ
02:05aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell third quarter 2020 update note
PU
02:01aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell third quarter 2020 update note
AQ
02:00aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell third quarter 2020 update note
AQ
02:00aShell third quarter 2020 update note
GL
01:54aTechnipFMC Wins Modernization Contract at Shell's Moerdijk Plant
DJ
09/29Shell sets out steps to make German activities carbon-neutral
RE
09/29BP Bets Future on Green Energy, but Investors Remain Wary
DJ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 227 B - -
Net income 2020 -7 446 M - -
Net Debt 2020 74 877 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -35,9x
Yield 2020 5,02%
Capitalization 97 753 M 97 740 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 21,26 $
Last Close Price 12,82 $
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 65,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-58.26%97 740
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.70%1 947 879
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-41.94%103 921
TOTAL SE-42.42%88 236
GAZPROM-33.45%51 473
EQUINOR ASA-21.11%47 500
