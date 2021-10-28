Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

Royal Dutch Shell plc third 2021 results presentations

10/28/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Ben van Beurden (CEO, Royal Dutch Shell plc), Jessica Uhl (CFO, Royal Dutch Shell plc) and Huibert Vigeveno (Downstream Director, Royal Dutch Shell plc) will host a results analyst webcast of the third quarter 2021 results on Thursday October 28th , at 14:00 BST (15:00 CEST and 09:00 EDT).

The presentation video and transcript will be published here at 09:00 GMT (10:00 CET and 04:00 EST).

Disclaimer

Royal Dutch Shell plc published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:10:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 278 B - -
Net income 2021 20 046 M - -
Net Debt 2021 54 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,91x
Yield 2021 3,56%
Capitalization 187 B 187 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 87 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,34 $
Average target price 27,37 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerrit Zalm Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC43.60%187 111
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.71%1 993 020
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED61.67%159 144
TOTALENERGIES SE23.61%133 911
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM71.44%123 960
EQUINOR ASA60.64%90 578