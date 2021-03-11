Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell plc    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 03/11 09:02:29 am
18.492 EUR   +0.12%
08:46aShell Appoints New Chairman to Navigate Energy Transition--Update
DJ
08:24aRoyal Dutch Shell Names Andrew Mackenzie Company Chair
MT
07:20aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Shell Files Form 20-F With Sec
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shell Appoints New Chairman to Navigate Energy Transition--Update

03/11/2021 | 08:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sarah McFarlane

LONDON -- Royal Dutch Shell PLC has appointed Andrew Mackenzie as its new chairman, tapping a mining veteran to oversee the oil and gas giant as it navigates the transition to low-carbon energy.

The Anglo-Dutch company said Thursday that Mr. Mackenzie, who joined its board as a nonexecutive director in October, would succeed outgoing chairman Chad Holliday in May.

A Scottish-born geologist, Mr. Mackenzie is best known as the former chief executive of BHP Group Ltd., one of the world's largest mining companies, which he ran for six years to 2019. During his tenure at BHP, he is credited with simplifying its business, overseeing the sale of its U.S. shale-gas assets and carving out several mining operations into a new company called South32 Ltd.

Before that, Mr. Mackenzie worked at rival miner Rio Tinto PLC, and previously spent 22 years at BP PLC, in areas including research and development, petrochemicals, and exploration and production.

Mr. Mackenzie's appointment at Shell comes as many big oil companies are grappling with the transition away from fossil fuels toward lower-carbon energy like wind and solar power. Governments and companies are increasingly moving to reduce reliance on fossil fuels to curb carbon emissions, while growing technologies like electric vehicles are expected to dampen future demand for diesel and gasoline.

Last month Shell said it planned to reduce oil production, ending a decades-old strategy centered on boosting oil and gas output. Instead, the company said it would focus on growing the amount of electricity it sells and boosting its low-carbon energy activities such as electric-vehicle charging.

Mining, like oil and gas, has also faced scrutiny over emissions, particularly the pollution caused by customers using the commodities it produces. While at BHP, Mr. Mackenzie laid the foundations for medium-term decarbonization goals and pledged to invest millions of dollars to develop technologies to help customers reduce emissions.

The BHP role also gave Mr. Mackenzie experience in the running of a business that has sprawling global operations and exposure to sometimes volatile commodity markets.

Shell and its peers are also seeking to recover from one of their worst years on record after the pandemic decimated energy demand, sending oil prices lower. The company moved quickly to reduce costs, cutting thousands of jobs, and wrote down the value of its assets by billions of dollars.

Shell also cut its dividend for the first time since World War II, a move that Mr. Holliday -- who departs after six years as chairman -- described as the most difficult decision he had experienced on a company board. Shell would have needed to borrow money to sustain the payout otherwise, he wrote in the company's annual report published Thursday.

Mr. Mackenzie said it was a "pivotal time for the industry and wider society" and that he looked forward to working to "accelerate Shell's transition into a net-zero emissions energy business."

Write to Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-21 0845ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 0.05% 18.492 Real-time Quote.26.39%
WTI 1.25% 65.4 Delayed Quote.34.62%
All news about ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
08:46aShell Appoints New Chairman to Navigate Energy Transition--Update
DJ
08:24aRoyal Dutch Shell Names Andrew Mackenzie Company Chair
MT
07:20aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Shell Files Form 20-F With Sec
DJ
07:18aInternational Seaways to Build Three Liquified Natural Gas Tankers; Signs 7-Y..
MT
07:05aShell files Form 20-F with SEC
GL
06:50aOil Giant Shell Appoints New Chairman to Navigate Energy Transition
DJ
06:38aBEN VAN BEURDEN : Shell names former BHP boss Mackenzie as chairman
RE
04:56aShell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020
RE
04:27aMiners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus boost
RE
03:25aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 210 B - -
Net income 2020 -14 278 M - -
Net Debt 2020 73 924 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,40x
Yield 2020 3,06%
Capitalization 167 B 166 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 23,59 $
Last Close Price 22,02 $
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Linda Gillespie Stuntz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC26.39%166 306
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.29%1 907 808
TOTAL SE17.03%128 975
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED23.33%117 285
GAZPROM9.08%74 412
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY35.00%71 210
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ