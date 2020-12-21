Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
Shell Expects to Book Charges of Between $3.5 Billion-$4.5 Billion in 4Q

12/21/2020 | 02:44am EST
By Adria Calatayud

Royal Dutch Shell PLC said Monday that it expects to book fourth-quarter post-tax charges of between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion in aggregate in relation to write-downs, asset restructuring and onerous contracts.

The Anglo-Dutch oil major said these expected charges are related to a partial impairment of its Appomattox asset in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in its upstream operations, a turnaround in its refinery portfolio, and onerous contracts in its integrated-gas operations.

The company said it expects higher underlying operating expenses due to increased activity in the fourth quarter compared with the third, which are expected to hurt adjusted earnings across its businesses.

Shell said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings for its upstream operations to show a loss in the current price environment. Upstream production for the quarter is forecast to be between 2.28 million and 2.35 million barrels of oil equivalent a day for the fourth quarter, it said.

Integrated-gas production for the fourth quarter is expected to be between 900,000 and 940,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, Shell said. The company said fourth-quarter oil-products sales volumes are anticipated to be between 4 million and 5 million barrels a day, while chemicals sales volumes are expected to be between 3.6 million and 3.9 million tons.

The company said it will provide a strategy update on Feb. 11.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-20 0243ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.00% 50.54 Delayed Quote.-22.00%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -1.36% 15.386 Delayed Quote.-41.20%
WTI -1.87% 47.648 Delayed Quote.-21.21%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 217 B - -
Net income 2020 -10 534 M - -
Net Debt 2020 72 811 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,11x
Yield 2020 3,62%
Capitalization 144 B 144 B -
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 21,81 $
Last Close Price 18,86 $
Spread / Highest target 53,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-41.20%143 597
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 875 333
TOTAL SE-26.85%115 501
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-38.11%112 107
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-6.89%72 801
GAZPROM-16.43%69 029
