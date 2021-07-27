Log in
    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 07/27 11:36:24 am
16.616 EUR   +0.28%
01:57pShell New Energies to Buy Inspire Energy Capital
DJ
11:46aROYAL KPN N.V. PRESS RELEASE : Members of Board of Management buy KPN shares
DJ
08:52aSHELL A : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
Shell New Energies to Buy Inspire Energy Capital

07/27/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis

Shell New Energies US LLC Tuesday agreed to buy renewable energy residential retailer Inspire Energy Capital LLC.

Shell New Energies is a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

"This deal instantly expands our business-to-consumer power offerings in key regions in the U.S., and we are well-positioned to build on Inspire's advanced digital capabilities to allow more households to benefit from renewable and low-carbon energy," said Elisabeth Brinton, EVP of Renewables & Energy Solutions at Shell.

Inspire Energy, which has headquarters in Santa Monica, Calif., and Philadelphia, offers renewable energy subscriptions and services and incentivizes customers to manage energy usage via a rewards program within its mobile app, Shell said.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 0.28% 16.616 Real-time Quote.13.38%
WTI -0.72% 71.538 Delayed Quote.50.10%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 277 B - -
Net income 2021 17 482 M - -
Net Debt 2021 59 711 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 3,69%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 87 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerrit Zalm Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC13.38%150 027
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.86%1 851 902
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED35.00%124 377
TOTALENERGIES SE3.29%113 693
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM31.46%89 683
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY31.56%70 488