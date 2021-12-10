Shell Shareholders Approve Ending of Dual-Share Class

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Royal Dutch Shell PLC said Friday that its shareholders have approved the amendment of the group's articles of associations to simplify its share structure.

The energy company last month proposed to collapse its current dual-share class and move its tax residency to the U.K. from the Netherlands.

The resolution to approve the new articles of association was approved by 99.77% of shareholders at a general meeting.

Chairman Andrew Mackenzie said the company intends to proceed with the simplification as soon as practicable.

"The board believes that the simplification will strengthen Shell's competitiveness and accelerate both shareholder distributions and delivery of its strategy to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society," he said.

Shares at 1223 GMT were up 0.4% at 1,675.6 pence.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 0744ET