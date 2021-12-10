Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Royal Dutch Shell plc
  News
  Summary
    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 12/10 07:58:30 am
19.706 EUR   +0.86%
07:51aRoyal Dutch Shell Secures Shareholders' Consent to Simplify Structure
MT
07:44aShell Shareholders Approve Ending of Dual-Share Class
DJ
07:18aResult of General Meeting
GL
Summary 
Summary

Shell Shareholders Approve Ending of Dual-Share Class

12/10/2021 | 07:44am EST
By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Royal Dutch Shell PLC said Friday that its shareholders have approved the amendment of the group's articles of associations to simplify its share structure.

The energy company last month proposed to collapse its current dual-share class and move its tax residency to the U.K. from the Netherlands.

The resolution to approve the new articles of association was approved by 99.77% of shareholders at a general meeting.

Chairman Andrew Mackenzie said the company intends to proceed with the simplification as soon as practicable.

"The board believes that the simplification will strengthen Shell's competitiveness and accelerate both shareholder distributions and delivery of its strategy to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society," he said.

Shares at 1223 GMT were up 0.4% at 1,675.6 pence.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 0744ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 1.85% 40.69 End-of-day quote.-4.10%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 0.88% 19.706 Real-time Quote.33.69%
WTI 1.65% 71.781 Delayed Quote.50.64%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 256 B - -
Net income 2021 15 763 M - -
Net Debt 2021 50 075 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 169 B 169 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 87 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerrit Zalm Independent Non-Executive Director
