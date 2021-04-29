Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal Dutch Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 04/29 05:56:12 am
16.31 EUR   +1.44%
05:51aShell raises its dividend as profits surge
RE
05:48aShell's 1Q Earnings Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
05:09aSHELL OIL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shell's 1Q Earnings Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

04/29/2021 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Royal Dutch Shell PLC on Thursday reported results for the first quarter of the year. Here's what we watched:

ADJUSTED CCS EARNINGS: The Anglo-Dutch oil-and-gas major said its first quarter adjusted earnings on a current cost of supply basis jumped to $3.23 billion from $393 million in the fourth quarter. This was above the $3.12 billion market consensus--taken from Vara Research and based on 24 brokers' forecasts. This is a metric similar to the net income that U.S. oil companies report, but strips out exceptional items.

NET PROFIT: Shell's net profit swung to $5.66 billion from a $4.01 billion loss in the fourth quarter of 2020. This included net gains of $1.4 billion on asset sales and $400 million related to changes in the fair value of commodity derivatives. Net profit had been forecast at $3.80 billion--taken from FactSet and based on seven analysts' forecasts.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--NATURAL GAS: The contribution of the integrated gas segment to adjusted earnings increased 28% quarter-on-quarter, to $1.11 billion. Shell said the business benefited from stronger realized prices for oil and liquefied natural gas. As already anticipated, the company said trading gains from the Texas winter storms were offset by higher expenses related to provisions for counterparty credit risk.

--PRODUCTION: Shell's production in the first quarter rose 4% from October-December 2020, to 3.49 million oil-equivalent barrels a day. This reflected the restart of the Prelude LNG platform in Australia, favorable gas seasonal effects, and the impact of the Gulf of Mexico hurricanes in the previous period. However production is expected to be lower in the second quarter, on the back of lower seasonal demand and asset sales.

--NET DEBT: Strong cash flow generation helped Shell reduce its debt during the first quarter of 2021. Net debt as of March 31 was $71.25 billion, down from $75.39 billion by the end of 2020. The group has a target to reduce net debt to $65 billion before distributing 20%-30% of cash flow from operations to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-21 0547ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 1.43% 16.31 Real-time Quote.10.02%
WTI 1.16% 64.47 Delayed Quote.30.73%
All news about ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
05:51aShell raises its dividend as profits surge
RE
05:48aShell's 1Q Earnings Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
05:09aSHELL OIL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:35aEuropean shares near record high on earnings boost
RE
03:47aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Posts Higher Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Declines; Raises..
MT
03:41aFTSE 100 leaps as strong earnings drive index higher
AQ
03:26aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Posts Q1 Adjusted EPS of $0.42
MT
03:26aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Posts Q1 Revenue of $55.67 Billion vs. Street Forecast of $..
MT
02:43aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Shell Hikes Quarterly Dividend Following Swing To Q1 Profit
MT
02:35aShell 1Q Earnings Rose More Than Expected
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 273 B - -
Net income 2021 14 527 M - -
Net Debt 2021 61 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,94x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 148 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 87 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 25,39 $
Last Close Price 19,51 $
Spread / Highest target 69,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Nigel Elton Sheinwald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC10.02%147 079
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.29%1 908 164
TOTAL SE6.08%119 124
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED13.75%111 643
GAZPROM9.16%73 489
EQUINOR ASA18.73%67 879
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ