  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal Dutch Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 01/06 11:35:11 am
20.575 EUR   -0.19%
02:27aShell to continue $7 bln buyback program 'at pace'
RE
02:14aShell Flags $5.5 Billion in Share Buy Backs from Proceeds From Permian Sale
MT
02:01aShell fourth quarter 2021 update note
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shell to continue $7 bln buyback program 'at pace'

01/07/2022 | 02:27am EST
General view of a Shell petrol station sign

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday its $7 billion share buyback program, of which $1.5 billion has been completed, will continue "at pace" despite a slowdown in fuel demand due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Shell, the world's largest trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said that its production and liquefaction volumes were impacted in the fourth quarter by unplanned maintenance, mainly in Australia, where its flagship Prelude floating LNG https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/shell-halts-prelude-lng-production-loading-after-power-outage-2021-12-03 vessel was hit by a power outage.

In a trading update, Shell said LNG trading results in the fourth quarter of 2021 are set to be "significantly higher" compared to the third quarter.

Natural gas and electricity prices around the world have soared since the middle of last year on tight gas supplies and higher demand as economies rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benchmark European gas prices and Asian LNG prices <LNG-AS> hit all-time highs in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 253 B - -
Net income 2021 15 415 M - -
Net Debt 2021 49 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,85%
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 87 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 23,24 $
Average target price 28,03 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerrit Zalm Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC6.55%177 903
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.98%1 902 455
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.58%135 694
TOTALENERGIES SE2.88%135 665
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM0.20%107 501
EQUINOR ASA4.24%90 112