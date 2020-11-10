Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Royal Dutch Shell plc    RDSA   GB00B03MLX29

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Shell to cut jobs and capacity at major Singapore refinery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 10:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell will halve crude processing capacity and cut jobs at its Pulau Bukom oil refinery in Singapore as part of an overhaul to reduce its carbon emissions.

The refinery on Pulau Bukom, a small island in the Southeast Asian city-state, can process 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and is Shell's largest wholly-owned refinery worldwide.

The move brings the total refining capacity cuts by Shell in recent months to 571,000 bpd, or just over a fifth of its capacity globally.

Shell aims to reduce the number of its refineries as part of a drive to slash carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to net zero by 2050 and restructure its operations by reducing its oil and gas business and expanding its renewable energy and power division.

The coronavirus pandemic has destroyed fuel demand, estimated at 4.7 million bpd less during the next five years, and accelerated a rationalization of global refining capacity, Rob Smith, director at consultancy IHS Markit, said.

"Rationalization that would have been spread out over the coming decade will now be compressed within the next few years," he said.

"What was expected to be a long, slow adjustment has become an abrupt shock."

More than 8 million bpd of new refining capacity will be completed over the next decade, adding to the excess capacity challenge, Smith said.

As part of the plans, Shell is cutting the number of oil refining and petrochemical sites it will keep operating to six from 14. Besides Pulau Bukom, the other sites are in Texas, Louisiana, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada.

Shell has announced plans to convert its Philippines refinery into an import terminal and shut its largest U.S. facility in Convent, Louisiana.

In September, Shell said it planned to cut up to 9,000 jobs globally, or more than 10% of its workforce.

"Bukom will pivot from a crude-oil, fuels-based product slate towards new low-carbon value chains. We will reduce our crude processing capacity by about half and aim to deliver a significant reduction in CO2 emissions," Shell said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company will cut 500 jobs by the end of 2023 at the site, which now employs 1,300 staff, a Shell spokeswoman said.

"We will progressively make changes in our refinery configuration over the next three years," she said.

In Singapore, Shell said it was studying the production of products that would still be viable following its energy transition, such as biofuels and specialities like bitumen.

It is also looking at using different raw materials, or feedstocks, such as recycled chemicals. Shell operates a plant at Bukom that produces 800,000 tonnes of ethylene a year.

In Singapore, Shell said it would expand its solar power generation, including utility-scale plants, build electric vehicle charging points, provide carbon-neutral solutions for its customers and study plastic waste recycling.

Shell is also expecting its first bunkering ship for liquefied natural gas (LNG) to arrive in Singapore later this year. It will be operated by FueLNG, a joint venture with Keppel Offshore & Marine.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan, John Geddie and Florence Tan in Singapore, Ron Bousso in London; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, David Clarke and David Evans)

By Aradhana Aravindan and Florence Tan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
09:36aFACTBOX : Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses may never return
RE
08:35aSHELL = GUILTY : Extinction Rebellion send Shell a message on 25th anniversary o..
AQ
11/08FACTBOX : How a Biden presidency would transform the U.S. energy landscape
RE
11/07FACTBOX : How a Biden presidency would transform the U.S. energy landscape
RE
11/06BRIGHAM MINERALS : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results
AQ
11/05Iberdrola's green spending spree eclipses European Big Oil's plans
RE
11/05Iberdrola to invest $88 bln in 'energy revolution' by 2025
RE
11/04BP, Stricken by Low Oil Prices and High Debt, to Sell London Headquarters
DJ
11/03France's Engie Backs Out of U.S. LNG Deal -- Update
DJ
11/03France's Engie Backs Out of U.S. LNG Deal
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 218 B - -
Net income 2020 -9 962 M - -
Net Debt 2020 73 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,7x
Yield 2020 4,30%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 20,47 $
Last Close Price 15,12 $
Spread / Highest target 91,6%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-51.11%114 593
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.71%1 892 022
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-36.57%108 521
TOTAL SE-35.38%98 747
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-28.40%53 153
GAZPROM-33.11%53 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group