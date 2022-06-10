|
ROYAL EXCHANGE : EARNINGS FORECAST
10 JUNE 2022
ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC
(RC: 6752)
3RD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS FORECAST
Royal Exchange Plc Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast
Forecast Statement of Comprehensive Income
3RD QUARTER 2022
FORECAST
INCOME
N'000
GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM
2,469,924
Gross Premium Revenue (Net of UPR)
2,473,192
Insurance Premium Ceded to Reinsurance
(78,656)
NET PREMIUM
2,394,535
Fees and Commission Income- Insurance
23,597
UNDERWRITING INCOME
2,418,132
Gross Benefits and Claims Paid Net of Recoveries
480,813
Gross Changes in Insurance Liabilities(including investment contracts with DPF)
1,371,992
Underwriting expenses
262,450
TOTAL UNDERWRITING EXPENSES
2,115,256
TOTAL UNDERWRITING (LOSS)/PROFIT
302,877
Investment income
126,195
Earned interest less expenses
39,345
Fee and Commission Income- Finance
25,421
Investment in Associate
142,515
Fair Value Changes in Financial assets- FVTPL
10,869
Allowance for impairment
(6,824)
Other income
7,016
NET INCOME
647,413
Management expenses
265,615
Finance cost
17,145
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
282,760
Profit before taxation and exceptional income
364,653
Income Tax Expense
(116,689)
PROFIT AFTER TAX
247,964
NGOZI ONU
FOR: MAZARS OJIKE & PARTNERS
COMPANY SECRETARY
|All news about ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC
|Sales 2021
2 754 M
6,63 M
6,63 M
|Net income 2021
-973 M
-2,34 M
-2,34 M
|Net cash 2021
547 M
1,32 M
1,32 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-4,65x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
4 837 M
11,7 M
11,7 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|-0,90x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,45x
|Nbr of Employees
|324
|Free-Float
|94,2%
