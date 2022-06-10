Log in
    ROYALEX   NGROYALEX007

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC

(ROYALEX)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
0.9400 NGN    0.00%
09:03aROYAL EXCHANGE : Earnings forecast
PU
04/01ROYAL EXCHANGE : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/31ROYAL EXCHANGE : Frc corporate governance report
PU
ROYAL EXCHANGE : EARNINGS FORECAST

06/10/2022 | 09:03am EDT
10 JUNE 2022

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC

(RC: 6752)

3RD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS FORECAST

Royal Exchange Plc Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast

Forecast Statement of Comprehensive Income

3RD QUARTER 2022

FORECAST

INCOME

N'000

GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM

2,469,924

Gross Premium Revenue (Net of UPR)

2,473,192

Insurance Premium Ceded to Reinsurance

(78,656)

NET PREMIUM

2,394,535

Fees and Commission Income- Insurance

23,597

UNDERWRITING INCOME

2,418,132

Gross Benefits and Claims Paid Net of Recoveries

480,813

Gross Changes in Insurance Liabilities(including investment contracts with DPF)

1,371,992

Underwriting expenses

262,450

TOTAL UNDERWRITING EXPENSES

2,115,256

TOTAL UNDERWRITING (LOSS)/PROFIT

302,877

Investment income

126,195

Earned interest less expenses

39,345

Fee and Commission Income- Finance

25,421

Investment in Associate

142,515

Fair Value Changes in Financial assets- FVTPL

10,869

Allowance for impairment

(6,824)

Other income

7,016

NET INCOME

647,413

Management expenses

265,615

Finance cost

17,145

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

282,760

Profit before taxation and exceptional income

364,653

Income Tax Expense

(116,689)

PROFIT AFTER TAX

247,964

NGOZI ONU

FOR: MAZARS OJIKE & PARTNERS

COMPANY SECRETARY

2

Disclaimer

Royal Exchange plc published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 13:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
