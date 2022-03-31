ROYAL EXCHANGE : FRC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION
SEC FORM 01 FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE ON THE
SEC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
GUIDELINES
Introduction
Public companies, in addition to the template for reporting compliance with the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018, shall adopt this checklist as part of procedures for assessing their compliance with the SEC Corporate Governance Guideline (SCGG) issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The purpose of the Guideline is to add to the standards of transparency, accountability and good corporate governance practice among public companies in Nigeria.
The Guideline, from which SEC Form 01 is developed, is mandatory. The SEC Form 01 shall complement the FRC/CG/001 to help assess and record public companies' compliance with corporate governance requirements. The checklist is structured in line with the guidelines presenting each element as a question to which companies will respond that they have complied, not complied or partially complied. A further section requires a company to record a substantiating comment against the question.
Instructions:
i) Every line item and indicator must be completed.
ii) Fill in each cell with an "X".
iii) A substantiating comment must be provided in all cases.
iv) Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.
Company Name:
ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC
Nature of Business:
INSURANCE, ASSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES
Year Ended:
DECEMBER 31, 2021
SECTION I
GENERAL INFORMATION
i)
Address of Company:
31 Marina Street, Lagos
ii)
E-mail:
info@royalexchangeplc.com
iii)
Website:
www.royalexchangeplc.co
iv)
Financial Year End:
December 31, 2021
v)
Date of Incorporation:
December 29, 1969
vi)
Date of Listing:
December 3, 1990
vii)
Mobile phone numbers of:
a. MD/CEO:
b. Company Secretary:
08075792338
c. Financial Controller:
01-2954505
d. Chief Internal Auditor:
09035681381
e. Compliance Officer:
01-4530911
viii)
ix)
x)
xi)
xii)
Name and Address of External Auditor (s): Deloitte & Touche- Civil Towers, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos
Name and Address of Registrar (s): Cardinal Stone Registrars Limited- 358, Herbert Macaulay Street, Yaba, Lagos State
If registrars have been changed, list the names of the previous registrars with date:
Name and Address of Financial Advisers:
Name and Address of Company Secretary: Mazars Ojike and Partners -18 Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos State
xiii) Name and address of subsidiaries/associates, including % holding:
SUBSIDIARIES/ASSOCIATIONS
|
S/N
NAME
ADDRESS
% HOLDINGS
1
Royal Exchange General Insurance Co. Limited
31, Marina, Lagos State
39
2.
Royal Exchange Prudential Life Plc
13, Oke-Olowogbowo Street, Apongbon, Lagos State
99.9
3.
Royal Exchange Finance & Asset Management Limited
26e, Abdulrahman Okene Close, off Ligali Ayoride Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State
99.9
4.
Royal Exchange Healthcare Limited
31, Marina, Lagos State
30
5.
Royal Exchange Microfinance Bank Limited
34/36, Apapa/Oshodi Expressway, Oshodi, Lagos State
30
xiv) Others/percentage holdings: (minority interest) - None
xv) Current Status of listed Securities:
Active
X
Dormant
Delisted
Unlisted
SECTION II
SEC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE GUIDELINES
All companies are required to report compliance with the SEC corporate governance guideline in their annual reports to shareholders and the company website.
No.
Item
Yes
No
Partial
Substantiating Commentary
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Guideline 1
Composition and Structure of
the Board
Does the Board have a minimum of five (5) members?
X
Guideline 2
|
|
|
Do more than two members of the same family shall sit on the Board?
|
|
|
Are there any cross membership on the boards of two or more companies by directors of the company?
|
|
|
|
Are Board papers made available to members of the Board at least one week prior to the date of the Board or committee meeting?
|
|
|
|
|
Does the public company have a minimum of one Independent Director on its Board?
|
X
4.2
Are the Independent Directors:
-
i. Partners or Executives of the company's statutory audit firm, internal audit firm, legal or other consulting firm that have a material association with the company? or
-
ii. Partners or Executives of any such firm for three financial years preceding their appointment?
X
Guideline 5
|
|
-
i. Review the performance and effectiveness of the Board of the company's subsidiary on an annual basis?
-
ii. Prepare job specification for the position of the Chairman, including an assessment of time commitment required of the candidate?
-
iii. Provide input to the annual report of the company in respect of Director Compensation?
X
X
X
Guideline 6
Audit Committee
Whenever necessary, does the Committee obtain external professional advice?
|
|
|
|
|
|
The CEO/MD, Executive Directors and principal officer of the Consulting firm attend the meetings of the Risk Management Committee.
Guideline 8
Appointment to the Board
8.1
In appointing a person to the Board, are shareholders provided with information on any real or potential conflict of interest, including whether the proposed appointee is an interlocking director?
|
