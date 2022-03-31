Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Exchange Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROYALEX   NGROYALEX007

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC

(ROYALEX)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  03-29
1.09 NGN   -5.22%
09:56aROYAL EXCHANGE : Frc corporate governance report
PU
03/10ROYAL EXCHANGE : Earnings forecast
PU
02/17ROYAL EXCHANGE : Press release on late submission of 2021 afs and q1 ufs
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROYAL EXCHANGE : FRC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 01 FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE ON THE

SEC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

GUIDELINES

Introduction

Public companies, in addition to the template for reporting compliance with the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018, shall adopt this checklist as part of procedures for assessing their compliance with the SEC Corporate Governance Guideline (SCGG) issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The purpose of the Guideline is to add to the standards of transparency, accountability and good corporate governance practice among public companies in Nigeria.

The Guideline, from which SEC Form 01 is developed, is mandatory. The SEC Form 01 shall complement the FRC/CG/001 to help assess and record public companies' compliance with corporate governance requirements. The checklist is structured in line with the guidelines presenting each element as a question to which companies will respond that they have complied, not complied or partially complied. A further section requires a company to record a substantiating comment against the question.

Instructions:

  • i) Every line item and indicator must be completed.

  • ii) Fill in each cell with an "X".

  • iii) A substantiating comment must be provided in all cases.

  • iv) Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

1

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 01 FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE ON THE

SEC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

GUIDELINES

Company Name:

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC

Nature of Business:

INSURANCE, ASSURANCE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

Year Ended:

DECEMBER 31, 2021

SECTION I

GENERAL INFORMATION

i)

Address of Company:

31 Marina Street, Lagos

ii)

E-mail:

info@royalexchangeplc.com

iii)

Website:

www.royalexchangeplc.co

iv)

Financial Year End:

December 31, 2021

v)

Date of Incorporation:

December 29, 1969

vi)

Date of Listing:

December 3, 1990

vii)

Mobile phone numbers of:

a. MD/CEO:

b. Company Secretary:

08075792338

c. Financial Controller:

01-2954505

d. Chief Internal Auditor:

09035681381

e. Compliance Officer:

01-4530911

viii)

ix)

x)

xi)

xii)

Name and Address of External Auditor (s): Deloitte & Touche- Civil Towers, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos

Name and Address of Registrar (s): Cardinal Stone Registrars Limited- 358, Herbert Macaulay Street, Yaba, Lagos State

If registrars have been changed, list the names of the previous registrars with date:

Name and Address of Financial Advisers:

Name and Address of Company Secretary: Mazars Ojike and Partners -18 Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos State

2

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 01 FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE ON THE

SEC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

GUIDELINES

  • xiii) Name and address of subsidiaries/associates, including % holding:

    SUBSIDIARIES/ASSOCIATIONS

    S/N

    NAME

    ADDRESS

    % HOLDINGS

    1

    Royal Exchange General Insurance Co. Limited

    31, Marina, Lagos State

    39

    2.

    Royal Exchange Prudential Life Plc

    13, Oke-Olowogbowo Street, Apongbon, Lagos State

    99.9

    3.

    Royal Exchange Finance & Asset Management Limited

    26e, Abdulrahman Okene Close, off Ligali Ayoride Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State

    99.9

    4.

    Royal Exchange Healthcare Limited

    31, Marina, Lagos State

    30

    5.

    Royal Exchange Microfinance Bank Limited

    34/36, Apapa/Oshodi Expressway, Oshodi, Lagos State

    30

  • xiv) Others/percentage holdings: (minority interest) - None

  • xv) Current Status of listed Securities:

Active

X

Dormant

Delisted

Unlisted

3

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 01 FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE ON THE

SEC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

GUIDELINES

SECTION II

SEC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE GUIDELINES

All companies are required to report compliance with the SEC corporate governance guideline in their annual reports to shareholders and the company website.

No.

Item

Yes

No

Partial

Substantiating Commentary

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Guideline 1

Composition and Structure of

the Board

Does the Board have a minimum of five (5) members?

X

Guideline 2

Family and Interlocking Directorship

2.1

Do more than two members of the same family shall sit on the Board?

X

2.2

Are there any cross membership on the boards of two or more companies by directors of the company?

X

Guideline 3

Provision of Meeting Documents to Officers of the

Board

Are Board papers made available to members of the Board at least one week prior to the date of the Board or committee meeting?

X

Guideline 4

Independent Non-Executive Directors

4.1

Does the public company have a minimum of one Independent Director on its Board?

X

4

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 01 FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE ON THE

SEC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

GUIDELINES

4.2

Are the Independent Directors:

  • i. Partners or Executives of the company's statutory audit firm, internal audit firm, legal or other consulting firm that have a material association with the company? or

  • ii. Partners or Executives of any such firm for three financial years preceding their appointment?

X

Guideline 5

Nomination and Governance

Does the Nomination and Governance Committee:

  • i. Review the performance and effectiveness of the Board of the company's subsidiary on an annual basis?

  • ii. Prepare job specification for the position of the Chairman, including an assessment of time commitment required of the candidate?

  • iii. Provide input to the annual report of the company in respect of Director Compensation?

X

X

X

Guideline 6

Audit Committee

Whenever necessary, does the Committee obtain external professional advice?

X

Guideline 7

Risk Management Committee

Does the CEO/MD, Executive Directors and the Head of the internal audit unit attend the meetings of the Risk Management Committee?

X

The CEO/MD, Executive Directors and principal officer of the Consulting firm attend the meetings of the Risk Management Committee.

Guideline 8

Appointment to the Board

8.1

In appointing a person to the Board, are shareholders provided with information on any real or potential conflict of interest, including whether the proposed appointee is an interlocking director?

X

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Royal Exchange plc published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC
09:56aROYAL EXCHANGE : Frc corporate governance report
PU
03/10ROYAL EXCHANGE : Earnings forecast
PU
02/17ROYAL EXCHANGE : Press release on late submission of 2021 afs and q1 ufs
PU
01/31ROYAL EXCHANGE : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
2021Royal Exchange Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2021ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC : 3rd quarter report
CO
2021ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
2021Royal Exchange plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2021Royal Exchange Plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 746 M 6,61 M 6,61 M
Net income 2021 -973 M -2,34 M -2,34 M
Net cash 2021 547 M 1,31 M 1,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 608 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 324
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Exchange Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wale Banmore Group Managing Director
Francis Okoli Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Ezenwani Odogwu Chairman
Jide Adams Group Head-Information Technology
Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC23.86%13
ALLIANZ SE4.17%98 321
CHUBB LIMITED12.51%92 705
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.36%86 395
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD14.14%73 398
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED4.41%35 972