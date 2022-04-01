Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Exchange Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROYALEX   NGROYALEX007

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC

(ROYALEX)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  03-30
1.09 NGN    --.--%
02:18pROYAL EXCHANGE : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/31ROYAL EXCHANGE : Frc corporate governance report
PU
03/10ROYAL EXCHANGE : Earnings forecast
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROYAL EXCHANGE : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

04/01/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos - Nigeria, 1 April 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Virtual Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of Royal Exchange Plc (the Company) will be held via Zoom on the Wednesday April 13, 2022, by 10.00am to receive and consider the following business:

AGENDA

  • 1. To receive and consider the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • 2. To receive and consider Q1 unaudited financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022.

  • 3. To receive and consider the proposed budget for the Holdco and subsidiaries for the year 2022.

  • 4. Any other business.

Consequently, and in accordance with the provision of Rule 17&18(b) of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Rule Book the Company wishes to announce the commencement of a closed period from March 31, 2022, until 24 hours after the release of the two (2) Financial Statements of the Company and decision on the proposed budget consideration to NGX and the investing public.

Members of the board and all relevant insiders have equally been notified of the closed period and are prohibited from transacting in the shares of the company during the closed period. .

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

………………… .

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC

(Company Secretary)

Registered Office

New Africa House 31 Marina

Lagos.

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC RC: 6252

New Africa House

T. 01-4606690 - 01-4606699

31 Marina

P.O. Box 112, Lagos

E.info@royalexchangeplc.comW. www.royalexchangeplc.com

Directors:

Mr. Kenneth Ezenwani Odogwu (Chairman), Chief Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe (SAN), Alhaji Ahmed Rufa'i Mohammed, Mr. Adeyinka Adekunle Ojora, Mr. Hewett Benson

Disclaimer

Royal Exchange plc published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 18:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC
02:18pROYAL EXCHANGE : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/31ROYAL EXCHANGE : Frc corporate governance report
PU
03/10ROYAL EXCHANGE : Earnings forecast
PU
02/17ROYAL EXCHANGE : Press release on late submission of 2021 afs and q1 ufs
PU
01/31ROYAL EXCHANGE : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
2021Royal Exchange Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2021ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC : 3rd quarter report
CO
2021ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
2021Royal Exchange plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 746 M 6,61 M 6,61 M
Net income 2021 -973 M -2,34 M -2,34 M
Net cash 2021 547 M 1,31 M 1,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 608 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 324
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Exchange Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wale Banmore Group Managing Director
Francis Okoli Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Ezenwani Odogwu Chairman
Jide Adams Group Head-Information Technology
Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC23.86%13
ALLIANZ SE4.29%97 975
CHUBB LIMITED10.65%91 170
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.14%85 681
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD14.09%73 559
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED3.99%35 775