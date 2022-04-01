ROYAL EXCHANGE : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos - Nigeria, 1 April 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Virtual Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of Royal Exchange Plc (the Company) will be held via Zoom on the Wednesday April 13, 2022, by 10.00am to receive and consider the following business:

AGENDA

1. To receive and consider the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

2. To receive and consider Q1 unaudited financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022.

3. To receive and consider the proposed budget for the Holdco and subsidiaries for the year 2022.

4. Any other business.

Consequently, and in accordance with the provision of Rule 17&18(b) of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Rule Book the Company wishes to announce the commencement of a closed period from March 31, 2022, until 24 hours after the release of the two (2) Financial Statements of the Company and decision on the proposed budget consideration to NGX and the investing public.

Members of the board and all relevant insiders have equally been notified of the closed period and are prohibited from transacting in the shares of the company during the closed period. .

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

