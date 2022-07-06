ROYAL EXCHANGE : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos - Nigeria,

6 July 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Virtual Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of Royal Exchange Plc (the Company) will be held via Zoom on the Wednesday July 20, 2022, by 10.00am to receive and consider the following business:

AGENDA

To receive and consider the:

Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 20212. Q2 unaudited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Any other business.

Consequently, and in accordance with the provision of Rule 17&18(b) of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Rule Book the Company wishes to announce that the Closed Period for trading in shares of the Company by all Insiders is still in force until 24 hours after the release of the Audited, Q1 and Q2 Financial Statements of the Company to NGX and the investing public.

Members of the board and all relevant insiders have equally been notified of the closed period and are prohibited from transacting in the shares of the Company during the closed period.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

FOR: ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC

………………….

Mazars Ojike and Partners

(Company Secretary)

Registered Office

New Africa House

31 Marina Lagos.