    ROYALEX   NGROYALEX007

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC

(ROYALEX)
2022-07-04
1.020 NGN    0.00%
ROYAL EXCHANGE : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/17ROYAL EXCHANGE : Press release on late submission of q1 and q2 ufs
PU
06/10ROYAL EXCHANGE : Earnings forecast
PU
ROYAL EXCHANGE : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

07/06/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
Lagos - Nigeria,

6 July 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Virtual Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of Royal Exchange Plc (the Company) will be held via Zoom on the Wednesday July 20, 2022, by 10.00am to receive and consider the following business:

AGENDA

To receive and consider the:

  1. Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 20212.
  2. Q2 unaudited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Any other business.

Consequently, and in accordance with the provision of Rule 17&18(b) of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Rule Book the Company wishes to announce that the Closed Period for trading in shares of the Company by all Insiders is still in force until 24 hours after the release of the Audited, Q1 and Q2 Financial Statements of the Company to NGX and the investing public.

Members of the board and all relevant insiders have equally been notified of the closed period and are prohibited from transacting in the shares of the Company during the closed period.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

FOR: ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC

………………….

Mazars Ojike and Partners

(Company Secretary)

Registered Office

New Africa House

31 Marina Lagos.

Disclaimer

Royal Exchange plc published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 16:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
