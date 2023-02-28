Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Exchange Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROYALEX   NGROYALEX007

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC

(ROYALEX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-26
0.7400 NGN    0.00%
ROYAL EXCHANGE : PRESS RELEASE ON LATE FILING OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022 AND Q1 2023

02/28/2023 | 11:26am EST
Lagos, February 28, 2023

PRESS RELEASE ON LATE SUBMISSION OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022 AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDING 31ST MARCH 2023.

The Management of Royal Exchange Plc (the Company) wishes to inform our esteemed shareholders, key stakeholders and the investing community that the Company will be unable to submit its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2022 and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending March 31, 2023, to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) within the timeframe required by the NGX.

As a holding company with various associates and subsidiaries, the Year End Audit Exercise for the group is yet to be concluded, as our insurance associates are awaiting regulatory approvals from their regulators -National Insurance Commission (NAICOM)

Once all the associates and subsidiaries have obtained approval for their respective Financial Statements, consolidation of the Group's accounts for the Year Ended December 31, 2022, will be concluded and released to the public and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending March 31, 2023, will be prepared and approved by the Board of Directors for submission to both the NGX and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

We are optimistic to submit the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending March 31, 2023, to NGX on or before June 29, 2023.

Signed:

--------------------------------------

NGOZIKA ONU

For: Mazars Ojike and Partners

Company Secretaries

Royal Exchange Plc

New Africa House

31 Marina Lagos.

Tel: 07064690856

Email: info@royalexchangeplc.com

Web: www.royalexchangeplc.com

Disclaimer

Royal Exchange plc published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 16:25:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 3 014 M 6,55 M 6,55 M
Net income 2021 -556 M -1,21 M -1,21 M
Net cash 2021 484 M 1,05 M 1,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 808 M 8,27 M 8,27 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Exchange Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oluyemisi Afolabi Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Ezenwani Odogwu Chairman
Jide Adams Group Head-Information Technology
Hewett Adegboyega Benson Independent Director
Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC-30.19%8
ALLIANZ SE9.03%93 253
CHUBB LIMITED-4.04%87 531
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-2.08%80 234
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.11%70 348
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-12.30%26 143