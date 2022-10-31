ROYAL EXCHANGE : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
10/31/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
Unaudited Consolidated FinancialStatements
30 September 2022
ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC RC: 6252
New Africa House
T. 01-4606690 - 01-4606699
31 Marina
E. info@royalexchangeplc.com
P.O. Box 112, Lagos
W.www.royalexchangeplc.com
Directors:
Mr. Kenneth Ezenwani Odogwu (Chairman), Chief Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe (SAN), Alhaji Ahmed Rufa'i Mohammed, Mr. Adeyinka Adekunle Ojora, Mr. Hewett Benson
Table of Contents
Corporate information
Share Dealing Policy
Free Float Report
Result at a glance
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statements of Cashflows
Notes to the financial statements
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Directors:
Chairman
Kenneth Ezenwani Odogwu
Non-Executive Directors:
Chief Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe (SAN)
Alhaji Ahmed Rufai Mohammed
Mr. Adeyinka Ojora
Group Coordinator
Mr. Hewett Benson
Group Company Secretary
Mazars Ojike and Partners
Registered Office
31, Marina, Lagos
Auditors
Deloitte & Touche
Bankers:
Access Bank Ltd.
Diamond Bank Plc
Ecobank Ltd.
FCMB Ltd.
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
FSDH Merchant Bank Limited
Guaranty Trust Bank Limited
Heritage Bank Limited
Keystone Bank Limited
Royal Exchange Microfinance Bank Limited
Polaris Bank Plc
Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc
Sterling Bank Plc
SunTrust Bank Limited
United Bank for Africa Plc
Union Bank Nigeria Plc
Wema Bank Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
Registrars
Cardinal Stone Registrars Limited,
358, Herbert Macauley Street,
Yaba,
Lagos.
RC No
6752
Actuary
Ernst & Young
FRC /NAS/00000000738
Logic Professionals Services
FRC/2021/004/00000022718
SHARE DEALING POLICY
1 PURPOSE
To outline RE's share dealing policy which is applicable to all of its employees, directors, officers, contractors, agents, auditors or audit committee members, consultants and shareholders holding 5% or more of any class of RE's securities (together "Applicable Persons").
As RE's shares are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd., RE is obliged to comply with the rules of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd., the Investments and Securities Act as well as Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Rules and Regulations 2013 ("SEC Rules"), SEC Code of Corporate Governance for Public Companies 2013,the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 ("CAMA"),The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act ("FRCN") (together the "Relevant Securities Laws").
The Relevant Nigerian Securities Laws imposes restrictions on dealings in the securities of a listed company (which would include shares) to ensure that employees and certain other persons do not abuse, and do not place themselves under suspicion of abusing price sensitive information that they may have or be perceived to have.
Care must therefore be taken in the timing of any 'Dealing' in RE's shares.
2 THE POLICY
2.1 It is expressly prohibited for any Applicable Person or Connected Person to Deal in RE's shares when:
they have Inside Information; or
they are notified by RE that trading is prohibited for a fixed period or until further notice.
Employee Insiders (as defined below) may not Deal in RE's shares without obtaining clearance to Deal in advance in accordance with paragraph 6 (Clearance to Deal).
A breach of this Policy constitutes a serious employee disciplinary offence, which could result in dismissal, and may also expose Applicable Persons or Connected Persons to criminal and/or civil sanctions.
For the avoidance of doubt this Policy is a supplement to, and not a substitute for any of the Relevant Securities Law.
3 DEFINITIONS APPLICABLE TO THIS POLICY The following definitions are referred to within this Policy:
"Connected Persons" include:
the spouse or civil partner;
any children (including step-children) under 18 years of age;
a nominee, including an investment manager managing funds on their behalf;
a trust of which they, any member of their family, or any family controlled company, are the trustee or beneficiary;
a person in partnership with them or any of their connected persons mentioned in (a) to (c) above (acting in his or her capacity as such); or
a company which they or their family control.
'Deal' or 'Dealing' includes:
any acquisition or disposal of, or agreement to acquire or dispose of the shares of the company;
entering into a contract (including a contract for difference) the purpose of which is to secure a profit or avoid a loss by
the grant, acceptance, acquisition, disposal, exercise or discharge of any option to acquire or dispose of any of the shares
entering into, or terminating, assigning or novating any stock lending agreement in respect of the shares of the company;
using as security, or otherwise granting a charge, lien or other encumbrance over the shares of the company;
any transaction, including a transfer for nil consideration, or the exercise of any power or discretion effecting a change of ownership of a beneficial interest in the shares of the company; or
exercising any other right or fulfilling any obligation, present or future, conditional or unconditional, to acquire or dispose of any securities of the company.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
