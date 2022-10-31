Advanced search
    ROYALEX   NGROYALEX007

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC

(ROYALEX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
0.7500 NGN    0.00%
Royal Exchange : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
10/24Royal Exchange : Agm resolution
PU
10/11Royal Exchange : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
ROYAL EXCHANGE : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/31/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
Royal Exchange Plc

(RC: 6752)

Unaudited Consolidated FinancialStatements

30 September 2022

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC RC: 6252

New Africa House

T. 01-4606690 - 01-4606699

31 Marina

E. info@royalexchangeplc.com

P.O. Box 112, Lagos

W. www.royalexchangeplc.com

Directors:

Mr. Kenneth Ezenwani Odogwu (Chairman), Chief Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe (SAN), Alhaji Ahmed Rufa'i Mohammed, Mr. Adeyinka Adekunle Ojora, Mr. Hewett Benson

Royal Exchange Plc

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for half year ended 30 September

Table of Contents

Corporate information

3

Share Dealing Policy

5

Free Float Report

8

Result at a glance

9

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

10

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

11

Statement of Changes in Equity

12

Consolidated Statements of Cashflows

15

Notes to the financial statements

16-69

2

Royal Exchange Plc

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for half year ended 30 September

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Directors:

Chairman

Kenneth Ezenwani Odogwu

Non-Executive Directors:

Chief Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe (SAN)

Alhaji Ahmed Rufai Mohammed

Mr. Adeyinka Ojora

Group Coordinator

Mr. Hewett Benson

Group Company Secretary

Mazars Ojike and Partners

Registered Office

31, Marina, Lagos

Auditors

Deloitte & Touche

Bankers:

Access Bank Ltd.

Diamond Bank Plc

Ecobank Ltd.

FCMB Ltd.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

FSDH Merchant Bank Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Limited

Heritage Bank Limited

Keystone Bank Limited

Royal Exchange Microfinance Bank Limited

Polaris Bank Plc

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc

Sterling Bank Plc

SunTrust Bank Limited

United Bank for Africa Plc

Union Bank Nigeria Plc

Wema Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

Registrars

Cardinal Stone Registrars Limited,

3

Royal Exchange Plc

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for half year ended 30 September

358, Herbert Macauley Street,

Yaba,

Lagos.

RC No

6752

Actuary

Ernst & Young

FRC /NAS/00000000738

Logic Professionals Services

FRC/2021/004/00000022718

4

Royal Exchange Plc

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for half year ended 30 September

SHARE DEALING POLICY

1 PURPOSE

  1. To outline RE's share dealing policy which is applicable to all of its employees, directors, officers, contractors, agents, auditors or audit committee members, consultants and shareholders holding 5% or more of any class of RE's securities (together "Applicable Persons").
  2. As RE's shares are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd., RE is obliged to comply with the rules of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd., the Investments and Securities Act as well as Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Rules and Regulations 2013 ("SEC Rules"), SEC Code of Corporate Governance for Public Companies 2013,the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 ("CAMA"),The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act ("FRCN") (together the "Relevant Securities Laws").
  3. The Relevant Nigerian Securities Laws imposes restrictions on dealings in the securities of a listed company (which would include shares) to ensure that employees and certain other persons do not abuse, and do not place themselves under suspicion of abusing price sensitive information that they may have or be perceived to have.
  4. Care must therefore be taken in the timing of any 'Dealing' in RE's shares.

2 THE POLICY

2.1 It is expressly prohibited for any Applicable Person or Connected Person to Deal in RE's shares when:

  1. they have Inside Information; or
  2. they are notified by RE that trading is prohibited for a fixed period or until further notice.
  1. Employee Insiders (as defined below) may not Deal in RE's shares without obtaining clearance to Deal in advance in accordance with paragraph 6 (Clearance to Deal).
  2. A breach of this Policy constitutes a serious employee disciplinary offence, which could result in dismissal, and may also expose Applicable Persons or Connected Persons to criminal and/or civil sanctions.
  3. For the avoidance of doubt this Policy is a supplement to, and not a substitute for any of the Relevant Securities Law.

3 DEFINITIONS APPLICABLE TO THIS POLICY The following definitions are referred to within this Policy:

  1. "Connected Persons" include:

  2. the spouse or civil partner;
  3. any children (including step-children) under 18 years of age;
  4. a nominee, including an investment manager managing funds on their behalf;
  5. a trust of which they, any member of their family, or any family controlled company, are the trustee or beneficiary;
  6. a person in partnership with them or any of their connected persons mentioned in (a) to (c) above (acting in his or her capacity as such); or
  7. a company which they or their family control.

'Deal' or 'Dealing' includes:

  1. any acquisition or disposal of, or agreement to acquire or dispose of the shares of the company;
  2. entering into a contract (including a contract for difference) the purpose of which is to secure a profit or avoid a loss by
  3. the grant, acceptance, acquisition, disposal, exercise or discharge of any option to acquire or dispose of any of the shares
  4. entering into, or terminating, assigning or novating any stock lending agreement in respect of the shares of the company;
  5. using as security, or otherwise granting a charge, lien or other encumbrance over the shares of the company;
  6. any transaction, including a transfer for nil consideration, or the exercise of any power or discretion effecting a change of ownership of a beneficial interest in the shares of the company; or
  7. exercising any other right or fulfilling any obligation, present or future, conditional or unconditional, to acquire or dispose of any securities of the company.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Royal Exchange plc published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 17:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 014 M 6,88 M 6,88 M
Net income 2021 -556 M -1,27 M -1,27 M
Net cash 2021 484 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 859 M 8,81 M 8,81 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Exchange Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oluyemisi Afolabi Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Ezenwani Odogwu Chairman
Jide Adams Group Head-Information Technology
Hewett Adegboyega Benson Independent Director
Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe Non-Executive Director
