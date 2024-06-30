CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to present the Chairmans statement for the 2023 Annual Report of Royal Exchange Plc. This statement provides an overview of the operating environment for the year ended 31st December 2023, the Company's financial statements, and a synopsis of our expectations for 2024.

Financial Highlights:

The Group delivered positive earnings performance in FY2023 with increased revenue across its investee companies contributing to the Groups overall top line. The Group achieved increased revenue across its investee companies with an increase in net Income of 208% from N249m to N767m for FY 2022 and 2023, respectively. Total expenses reduced by 10% from N397 million to N357 million in FY 2023. The Group recorded a Loss After Tax position of N206m in FY 2023.

Royal Exchange boasts a robust liquidity position and healthy cash flow, providing flexibility for future investment opportunities. The company remains dedicated to capitalizing on market opportunities and ultimately generating value for shareholders. This turn around was achieved despite significant global and local economic headwinds, including macroeconomic turbulence, financial market volatility, and domestic challenges like fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange fluctuations.

Overall, Royal Exchange Plc'sFY 2023 performance demonstrates a successful turnaround strategy and strong fundamentals that position the company for continued growth.

2023 Macroeconomic Review

2023 was a year of relentless inflation on a global scale, driven by a complex interplay of factors. The recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic spurred demand, outpacing supply and igniting price increases. Supply chain disruptions persisted, impacting the availability of goods. The war in Ukraine sent energy prices soaring, impacting costs worldwide. The July 2023 collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which had allowed Ukraine to export food and fertilizers, further fueled food price increases in many countries.

These global factors significantly impacted Africa's operating environment. Additionally, expansionary monetary policies introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to inflationary pressures, while labour market tightness led to wage-driven price hikes. Currency depreciation and rising inflation expectations further fueled the situation, with impacts differing significantly across regions. A growth deceleration in China led to reduced demand for industrial commodities, weighing on international commodity prices, whilst signs of economic slowdown in several key economies, notably in the Euro Area, contributed to a decrease in global freight rates. Africa's operating environment was significantly affected, and further complicated, by these global factors.