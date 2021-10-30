Log in
STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates Continues to Investigate the Following Merger

10/30/2021
NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) relating to its proposed acquisition by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ADMS shareholders will receive $8.10 plus two contingent value rights collective worth $1.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/adamas-pharmaceuticals-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
     
  • Kraton Corp. (KRA) relating to its proposed acquisition by DL Chemical. Under the terms of the agreement, KRA shareholders will receive $22.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/kraton-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
     
  • Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) relating to its proposed acquisition by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, CXP shareholders are expected to receive $19.30 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/columbia-property-trust-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
      
  • Royal Financial, Inc. (RYFL) relating to its proposed acquisition by Finward Bancorp. RYFL shareholders will receive either $20.14 in cash or 0.4609 shares of Finward per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/royal-financial-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
      
  • DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) relating to its proposed acquisition by Synaptics Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, DSPG shareholders will receive $22.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/dsp-group-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

 

