Royal Gold Announces the 22nd Consecutive Annual Increase in the Common Stock Dividend to $1.50 Per Share for 2023, a 7% Increase over the 2022 Dividend

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its Board of Directors increased the Company’s annual calendar year common stock dividend by approximately 7% from $1.40 to $1.50 per share, payable on a quarterly basis of $0.375 per share. The first quarterly dividend at the increased rate is payable on January 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 6, 2023.

“Paying a growing and sustainable dividend has been a core strategic objective for Royal Gold since our inaugural dividend in 2000,” commented Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO of Royal Gold. “Our long and consistent history of dividend increases is unique in the precious metals sector and Royal Gold is the only precious metals company in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. We have a broad and diversified portfolio of high-quality, long-life and cash-flowing assets operated by some of the world’s leading mining companies, and today’s dividend announcement illustrates our confidence in the long-term outlook for our business.”

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of September 30, 2022, the Company owned interests on 186 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 20 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from these statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words like “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “forecast,” “potential,” “intend,” “continue,” “project,” or negatives of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include the statement about our confidence in the long-term outlook for Royal Gold’s business. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: a lower-price environment for gold, silver, copper, nickel or other metals; operating activities or financial performance of properties on which we hold stream or royalty interests, including variations between actual and forecasted performance, operators’ ability to complete projects on schedule and as planned, changes to mine plans and reserves, liquidity needs, mining and environmental hazards, labor disputes, distribution and supply chain disruptions, permitting and licensing issues, or contractual issues involving our stream or royalty agreements; risks associated with doing business in foreign countries; our ability to identify, finance, value and complete acquisitions; adverse economic and market conditions; changes in laws or regulations governing us, operators or operating properties; changes in management and key employees; and other factors described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the six-month transition period ended December 31, 2021. Most of these factors are beyond our ability to predict or control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

