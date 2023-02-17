Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Royal Gold, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGLD   US7802871084

ROYAL GOLD, INC.

(RGLD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:34:46 2023-02-17 pm EST
121.90 USD   -0.70%
01:48pRoyal Gold Presenting at the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference
BU
02/16Transcript : Royal Gold, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
02/16ROYAL GOLD INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Royal Gold Presenting at the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference

02/17/2023 | 01:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present at the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida. Bill Heissenbuttel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will address conference participants on Tuesday, February 28, at 9:00 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. MST) in a presentation lasting 30 minutes. The presentation will be webcast live and will be available for on-demand viewing for three months on the Investors/Events and Presentations page on our website.

Webcast Link:
https://app.webinar.net/7NOwmZwoBM9

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned interests on 182 properties on five continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ROYAL GOLD, INC.
01:48pRoyal Gold Presenting at the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Confe..
BU
02/16Transcript : Royal Gold, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
02/16ROYAL GOLD INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/15Royal Gold : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/15Earnings Flash (RGLD) ROYAL GOLD Reports Q4 Revenue $163M
MT
02/15Earnings Flash (RGLD) ROYAL GOLD Reports Q4 EPS $0.91
MT
02/15Royal Gold Reports a Strong Finish to Calendar 2022 with Solid Operating and Financial ..
BU
02/15Royal Gold, Inc. Reports Production Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/15Royal Gold, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/07Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Road..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL GOLD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 676 M - -
Net income 2023 242 M - -
Net Debt 2023 24,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,4x
Yield 2023 1,22%
Capitalization 8 058 M 8 058 M -
EV / Sales 2023 12,0x
EV / Sales 2024 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Royal Gold, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 122,76 $
Average target price 142,08 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Holmes Heissenbuttel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul K. Libner Controller
William M. Hayes Chairman
Mark E. Isto Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Laura B. Gill Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL GOLD, INC.9.32%8 052
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.91%36 393
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.77%29 759
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-5.46%22 489
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.75%19 171
POLYUS0.00%15 105