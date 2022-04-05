Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Royal Gold, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGLD   US7802871084

ROYAL GOLD, INC.

(RGLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Royal Gold Presenting at the Gold Forum Europe 2022 Conference (Virtual)

04/05/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present at the Gold Forum Europe 2022 Conference.

Dan Breeze, Vice President, Corporate Development (RGLD Gold AG), will present virtually on Tuesday, April 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. MDT; 4:00 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. CEST). The presentation will be webcast live and a replay will be available on our website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 43 producing mines and 18 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ROYAL GOLD, INC.
05:52pRoyal Gold Presenting at the Gold Forum Europe 2022 Conference (Virtual)
BU
11:01aCanaccord Genuity Downgrades Royal Gold to Hold from Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $145 ..
MT
03/31ROYAL GOLD, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/17Royal Gold Announces Virtual Investor Update on Wednesday, April 20, 2022
BU
03/04Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Road..
BU
03/04Royal Gold Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.35/Share; Payable April 14 to Shareholder..
MT
03/03Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend
BU
03/03Royal Gold, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend, Payable on April 14, 2022
CI
02/22JPMorgan Adjusts Royal Gold's Price Target to $143 from $147, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
02/17Royal Gold, Inc. Provides Production Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL GOLD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 690 M - -
Net income 2022 274 M - -
Net cash 2022 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,7x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 9 510 M 9 510 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
EV / Sales 2023 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Royal Gold, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 144,92 $
Average target price 142,73 $
Spread / Average Target -1,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Holmes Heissenbuttel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul K. Libner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William M. Hayes Chairman
Mark E. Isto Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Margaret E. McCandless Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL GOLD, INC.39.08%9 510
NEWMONT CORPORATION31.01%64 395
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION29.11%44 248
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED19.31%28 857
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.38%22 047
PJSC POLYUS-1.04%20 853