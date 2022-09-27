Advanced search
    RGLD   US7802871084

ROYAL GOLD, INC.

(RGLD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
86.66 USD   +0.23%
04:31pRoyal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, October 12
BU
04:31pRoyal Gold Presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2022 Virtual Conference
BU
09/20Transcript : Royal Gold, Inc. Presents at Gold Forum Americas / XPL-DEV 2022, Sep-20-2022 03:20 PM
CI
Royal Gold Presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2022 Virtual Conference

09/27/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2022 Virtual Conference.

Jason Hynes, Vice President Business Development and Strategy, will participate virtually on Tuesday, October 11, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MDT). The webcast may be accessed through the Company’s website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page. The replay will be available within 24 hours after the presentation.

WEBCAST LINK:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4729632150651211277

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2022, the Company owned interests on 185 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 614 M - -
Net income 2022 226 M - -
Net Debt 2022 233 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 5 675 M 5 675 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,63x
EV / Sales 2023 7,74x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 99,7%
