  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Royal Gold, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGLD   US7802871084

ROYAL GOLD, INC.

(RGLD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
131.22 USD   +0.69%
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, May 11

05/03/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present at the Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. CDT (12:00 p.m. EDT), and access to a replay of the event will be available 2-3 days after the presentation on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-rgld-2022-05-11-110000

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 43 producing mines and 18 development-stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.


