Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Royal Gold, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGLD   US7802871084

ROYAL GOLD, INC.

(RGLD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
116.43 USD   -0.15%
05/10ROYAL GOLD : Transcript
PU
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Royal Gold, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05ROYAL GOLD INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Royal Gold, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference, May-17-2022 05:30 PM

05/17/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
This is our final presentation of the day or final presentation of the large-cap royalty streaming companies. And to finish this off, I have with me today, Bill Heissenbuttel from Royal Gold,...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about ROYAL GOLD, INC.
05/10ROYAL GOLD : Transcript
PU
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Royal Gold, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05ROYAL GOLD INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
05/04ROYAL GOLD : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04Earnings Flash (RGLD) ROYAL GOLD Reports Q1 EPS $0.99, vs. Street Est of $0.87
MT
05/04Royal Gold Reports Strong Revenue, Cash Flow and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2022
BU
05/04Earnings Flash (RGLD) ROYAL GOLD Reports Q1 Revenue $162.4M, vs. Street Est of $156M
MT
05/04Royal Gold, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/04Royal Gold, Inc. Re-Affirms Sales Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
05/03Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Road..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL GOLD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 640 M - -
Net income 2022 258 M - -
Net cash 2022 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,6x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 7 654 M 7 654 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,85x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Royal Gold, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 116,43 $
Average target price 156,08 $
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Holmes Heissenbuttel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul K. Libner Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William M. Hayes Chairman
Mark E. Isto Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Laura B. Gill Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL GOLD, INC.10.83%7 654
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.53%51 944
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION9.61%36 335
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-5.66%25 841
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-2.80%23 494
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.73%17 896