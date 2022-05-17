Transcript : Royal Gold, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference, May-17-2022 05:30 PM

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
Multibaggers
Investment Themes
The genomic revolution
Water
Luxury
Ageing Population
Hydrogen
US Basketball
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
The genomic revolution
Water
Luxury
Ageing Population
Hydrogen
US Basketball
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Royal Gold, Inc.
News
Summary
RGLD
US7802871084
ROYAL GOLD, INC.
(RGLD)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
05/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
116.43
USD
-0.15%
05/10
ROYAL GOLD
: Transcript
PU
05/05
TRANSCRIPT
: Royal Gold, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05
ROYAL GOLD INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : Royal Gold, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference, May-17-2022 05:30 PM
05/17/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
This is our final presentation of the day or final presentation of the large-cap royalty streaming companies. And to finish this off, I have with me today, Bill Heissenbuttel from Royal Gold,...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about ROYAL GOLD, INC.
05/10
ROYAL GOLD
: Transcript
PU
05/05
TRANSCRIPT
: Royal Gold, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05
ROYAL GOLD INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
05/04
ROYAL GOLD
: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04
Earnings Flash (RGLD) ROYAL GOLD Reports Q1 EPS $0.99, vs. Street Est of $0.87
MT
05/04
Royal Gold Reports Strong Revenue, Cash Flow and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2022
BU
05/04
Earnings Flash (RGLD) ROYAL GOLD Reports Q1 Revenue $162.4M, vs. Street Est of $156M
MT
05/04
Royal Gold, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/04
Royal Gold, Inc. Re-Affirms Sales Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
05/03
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Road..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL GOLD, INC.
04/20
RBC Raises Price Target on Royal Gold to $155 From $135, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/05
Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Royal Gold to Hold from Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $145 ..
MT
02/22
JPMorgan Adjusts Royal Gold's Price Target to $143 from $147, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
640 M
-
-
Net income 2022
258 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
416 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
29,6x
Yield 2022
1,20%
Capitalization
7 654 M
7 654 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
11,3x
EV / Sales 2023
9,85x
Nbr of Employees
29
Free-Float
99,7%
More Financials
Chart ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL GOLD, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
116,43 $
Average target price
156,08 $
Spread / Average Target
34,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Holmes Heissenbuttel
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul K. Libner
Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William M. Hayes
Chairman
Mark E. Isto
Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Laura B. Gill
Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ROYAL GOLD, INC.
10.83%
7 654
NEWMONT CORPORATION
5.53%
51 944
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
9.61%
36 335
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS
-5.66%
25 841
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED
-2.80%
23 494
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
-5.73%
17 896
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave