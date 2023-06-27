控股國際有限公司
ROYAL GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED • ANNUAL REPORT 2022/23
CORPORATE INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
LEGAL ADVISER TO THE COMPANY
Executive Directors
As to Hong Kong law
Mr. Wong Man Wai (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
ONC Lawyers
Mr. Chan Chak To Raymond
19th Floor, Three Exchange Square
Ms. Lam Wai Kwan
8 Connaught Place
Central, Hong Kong
Independent non-executive Directors
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
Mr. Ma Yiu Ho Peter
Mr. Cai Chun Fai
Nanyang Commercial Bank, Ltd.
Mr. Ng Sai Cheong
151 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
COMPLIANCE OFFICER
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Mr. Wong Man Wai
Bank of China Tower, 1 Garden Road
AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES
Hong Kong
Mr. Wong Man Wai
Chong Hing Bank Limited
Mr. Ng Shing Kin
Ground Floor, Chong Hing Bank Centre
COMPANY SECRETARY
24 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
HEADQUARTERS, HEAD OFFICE AND
Mr. Ng Shing Kin (HKICPA)
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN
AUDIT COMMITTEE
HONG KONG
Mr. Ma Yiu Ho Peter (Chairman)
Unit 603, 6/F, Block A
Mr. Cai Chun Fai
Hong Kong Industrial Centre
Mr. Ng Sai Cheong
489-491 Castle Peak Road
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Kowloon, Hong Kong
PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND
Mr. Cai Chun Fai (Chairman)
Mr. Wong Man Wai
TRANSFER OFFICE
Mr. Ng Sai Cheong
Tricor Services (Cayman Islands) Limited
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Third Floor, Century Yard, Cricket Square
P.O. Box 902, Grand Cayman, KY1-1103
Mr. Wong Man Wai (Chairman)
Cayman Islands
Mr. Cai Chun Fai
HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRARS
Mr. Ng Sai Cheong
INVESTMENT COMMITTEE
AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Tricor Investor Services Limited
Mr. Wong Man Wai (Chairman)
17/F, Far East Finance Centre
Ms. Lam Wai Kwan
16 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong
Mr. Ng Shing Kin
COMPANY WEBSITE
AUDITORS
www.hkrcg.com
HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited
GEM STOCK CODE
Certified Public Accountants
8300
2
ROYAL GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED • ANNUAL REPORT 2022/23
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Dear Shareholders,
On behalf of the board (the "Board") of Directors, I am pleased to present the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023.
We are a large food and beverage group in Hong Kong operating casual dining restaurants under a portfolio of brands in Hong Kong. As at 31 March 2023, we operated four restaurants under the brands of "Du Hsiao Yueh Restaurant (度小
月)" and "Da Shia Taiwan (大呷台灣)" in the urban area of Hong Kong.
We have a long history of catering business in Hong Kong. We opened our first self-owned brand restaurant "Taiwan Beef Noodle (台灣牛肉麵)" in Kowloon City in 1993. Eyeing the potential of the catering business at the Hong Kong International Airport ("HKIA") at the material time, we operated our first restaurant under the brand "Taiwan Beef Noodle (台灣牛肉麵)" in 2005 and expanded our self-owned brand restaurant network at the HKIA since then, including the self- owned brand restaurants "Nosh Café & Bar" and "Macao Harbour (阿瑪港澳門餐廳)" in 2007, "Chinese Kitchen (中國廚
房)" in 2014 and "Coffee Express" in 2015, offering quality casual dining experience to customers who look for quality food in a quick and convenient manner at the HKIA. In 2019, we launched a new self-owned restaurant "Da Shia Taiwan (大呷台灣)" in Central, serving mainly Taiwanese delicacies to the local community.
On the other hand, we have obtained the franchising rights in Hong Kong of two famous catering brands, including "Du Hsiao Yueh Restaurant (度小月)", which is a household name of Taiwanese cuisine.
The year ended 31 March 2023 has been another difficult year for us. The dining industry in Hong Kong had been adversely affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 (the "Pandemic") since January 2020 and our Group was no exception. Following the emergence of the well-documented fifth wave of the Pandemic since January 2022, the Hong Kong government implemented stringent anti-epidemic measures which were effective for a considerable duration during the year ended 31 March 2023. As a result, the catering industry in Hong Kong had once again been severely affected, and the number of customers visiting our Group's restaurants has significantly decreased during the year ended 31 March 2023. With the easing of the Pandemic and the implementation of the relaxation of travel restrictions and stringent anti- epidemic measures (the "Relaxation Policy") during the first quarter of 2023, the number of visitors going to Hong Kong increased and hence the catering business was expected to be improved. However, the economic situation in Hong Kong, in particular the catering industry, remains uncertain. We will take conservative and prudent business strategies in order to support daily business operations and to cope with the economic uncertainty in the near future, as well as further diversifying our business and to identify and explore other business opportunities to achieve stable return, which we believe are in the interest and benefit of the Company and its shareholders (the "Shareholders") as a whole.
APPRECIATION
On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our valued customers, business partners, and Shareholders for their persistent support, and express my appreciation to the management team and employees for their valuable contribution to the development of the Group. Finally, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the officers of the Stock Exchange for their guidance.
Wong Man Wai
Chairman
Hong Kong, 27 June 2023
3
