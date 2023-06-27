控股國際有限公司
ROYAL GROUP HOLDINGS
International Company Limited
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND
GOVERNANCE REPORT
2023
ROYAL GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE REPORT
2022/23
CONTENTS
Pages
PREPARATION BASIS
2
SCOPE OF REPORT
2
ESG REPORTING BOUNDARY AND PERIOD
3
STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT & MATERIALITY IDENTIFICATION
3
CORPORATE GOALS AND VISIONS
6
ENVIRONMENTAL
7
Management of Climate-Related Issues
7
Air Emissions
8
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
8
Waste Management
8
Use of Resources
9
The Environment and Natural Resources
11
Our Environmental Targets
11
Summary
12
SOCIAL
13
Employees
13
Employment & Remuneration
15
Remuneration Committee
16
Retirement Benefit Scheme
16
Equal Opportunities, Diversity and Anti-Discrimination
16
Occupational Health and Safety
17
COVID-19 Response
18
Development and Training
19
Supply Chain Management
20
Product Responsibility
21
Labour Standards
22
Customer Service
23
Protection of Intellectual Property
23
Anti-Corruption
24
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT
25
Community Investment
25
ROYAL GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE REPORT
PREPARATION BASIS
As a company based and serving in Hong Kong, Royal Catering Group Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or We) is a large food and beverage group in Hong Kong operating casual dining restaurants under a portfolio of brands.
The Group aims to serve its customers with top quality food at good value, in a cosy and inviting dining atmosphere. The Group also targets to provide (i) safe, healthy and pleasant working environments to its employees, (ii) reasonable returns on investments to investors, business partners and supporters, and (iii) sustainable development to the society and environment.
To ensure these long-term goals, the Group's senior management (including the Company's directors (the "Directors")) are committed to environment protection, being socially responsible, and are equipped with the strictest corporate governance. In pursuant to the requirements defined in the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide ("ESG Guide") in Appendix 20 to the GEM Listing Rules published by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Group has prepared this 2022-2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (thereafter "ESG") report, disclosing its efforts in managing its ESG impacts from its principal operation activities, including: casual dining food catering services in Hong Kong. This ESG report covers two subject areas, namely environmental and social. Corporate Governance Report is presented in pages 22 to pages 39 of our Annual Report 2022/2023.
This report was prepared in alignment with the key reporting principles recommended in the ESG reporting guidelines published by HKEx, including:
Materiality
The materiality of key ESG issues is assessed by the senior management members of the
Group, including engagement of various internal and external stakeholders. The valuable
input obtained from stakeholder engagement activities contributes to steering the Group's
ESG management strategy. This is further discussed in the Materiality Assessment section
of the report.
Quantitative
The calculation of key performance indicators (KPIs) are based on industry best practices.
Where relevant, external reference sources have been utilized and have been documented
in the corresponding sections of the report.
Consistency
The Group adopts a consistent set of methodology for quantification of KPIs whenever
practicable to maximize comparability of our ESG performance over time.
SCOPE OF REPORT
The scope of this ESG report covers the Group's initiatives on introducing the concept of ESG to its internal and external stakeholders, implementation of sustainable practices throughout the Group's daily operations and disclosing results as a year-end summary. It is also the intention of the management to provide an overview of the Group's direction in managing ESG related issues, driving for ESG initiatives throughout the Group, and communicating its ESG performance with stakeholders.
2
ROYAL GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE REPORT
The reporting of key performance indicators (KPIs) provides a good representation of our ESG performance, which also helps the Group's performance tracking. The reporting approach, including quantification of KPIs, has remained the same compared to the Group's previous report to ensure consistency.
ESG REPORTING BOUNDARY AND PERIOD
The reporting boundary of this ESG report shall cover the operating activities of the Group from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023 ("Reporting Period"). During the Reporting Period, the Group has been operating the following restaurants in Hong Kong:
Restaurant Brand
Branches
Da Shia Taiwan (大呷台灣)
Central
Du Hsiao Yueh Restaurant (度小月)
MongKok
Causeway Bay1
Table 1. Restaurants operated by the Group
Notes:
1. "Du Hsiao Yueh Restaurant (度小月)" in Times Square, Causeway Bay was closed on 28 August 2022. Branch at Jaffe Road, Causeway Bay opened on 3 October 2022.
STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT & MATERIALITY IDENTIFICATION
The Group sets out below its efforts to minimise the negative impacts to the environment from its operations, promote employees' well-being and to contribute to the local community.
To ensure the full spectrum of the ESG aspects of the operation is covered in its sustainability strategy and to identify its related attributes for active management purpose, the Group has consulted both the internal and external stakeholders about its potential impacts. The Group understands and values the importance of maintaining a good relationship and mutual communication with stakeholders from all perspectives, and thus included a wide range of parties as consultation targets.
In addition, the Group engaged and commissioned a professional firm to assist the drafting of the ESG Report, and conducted a materiality analysis in the form of a management interview during the drafting process. Particular sustainability-related issues which are material to the Group were identified during the process, and results of which are disclosed in later part of this ESG Report.
3
ROYAL GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE REPORT
The below table presents key stakeholders of the Group as well as how the Group communicate with them through a variety of engagement channels during the Reporting Period.
Stakeholders
Expectations and Concerns
Engagement Channels
Customers
Quality of products and services
After sales services
Customer rights protection
Feedback channels such as hotline
and email
Employees
Staff salary and benefits
Training
Health and safety of working environment
Performance review and interviews
Training and career development
Internal announcements and publications
Suggestion box
Suppliers
Fair procurement process
Site visit
Timely payment for supplied goods/services
Shareholders
Corporate governance
Annual general meeting
Business compliance
Annual, interim and quarterly reports
Return on investment
Press releases and announcements
Company website
Government and
Compliance with laws and regulations
Supervision on compliance with relevant
Regulatory Authorities
Sustainable development
laws and regulations
Routine reports
Government grants and subsidies
Community
Community involvement
Community activities
Environmental protection awareness
Subsidies and charitable donations
Table 2. Engaged stakeholder list and methods
Materiality Assessment
The Group performed a materiality assessment of various ESG topics to identify and evaluate the concerns and interests of the Group's internal and external stakeholders. The findings of the assessment are presented in a materiality matrix, as shown below:
4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Royal Catering Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2023 16:34:15 UTC.