ROYAL GROUP HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE REPORT

PREPARATION BASIS

As a company based and serving in Hong Kong, Royal Catering Group Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or We) is a large food and beverage group in Hong Kong operating casual dining restaurants under a portfolio of brands.

The Group aims to serve its customers with top quality food at good value, in a cosy and inviting dining atmosphere. The Group also targets to provide (i) safe, healthy and pleasant working environments to its employees, (ii) reasonable returns on investments to investors, business partners and supporters, and (iii) sustainable development to the society and environment.

To ensure these long-term goals, the Group's senior management (including the Company's directors (the "Directors")) are committed to environment protection, being socially responsible, and are equipped with the strictest corporate governance. In pursuant to the requirements defined in the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide ("ESG Guide") in Appendix 20 to the GEM Listing Rules published by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Group has prepared this 2022-2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (thereafter "ESG") report, disclosing its efforts in managing its ESG impacts from its principal operation activities, including: casual dining food catering services in Hong Kong. This ESG report covers two subject areas, namely environmental and social. Corporate Governance Report is presented in pages 22 to pages 39 of our Annual Report 2022/2023.

This report was prepared in alignment with the key reporting principles recommended in the ESG reporting guidelines published by HKEx, including:

Materiality The materiality of key ESG issues is assessed by the senior management members of the Group, including engagement of various internal and external stakeholders. The valuable input obtained from stakeholder engagement activities contributes to steering the Group's ESG management strategy. This is further discussed in the Materiality Assessment section of the report. Quantitative The calculation of key performance indicators (KPIs) are based on industry best practices. Where relevant, external reference sources have been utilized and have been documented in the corresponding sections of the report. Consistency The Group adopts a consistent set of methodology for quantification of KPIs whenever practicable to maximize comparability of our ESG performance over time.

SCOPE OF REPORT

The scope of this ESG report covers the Group's initiatives on introducing the concept of ESG to its internal and external stakeholders, implementation of sustainable practices throughout the Group's daily operations and disclosing results as a year-end summary. It is also the intention of the management to provide an overview of the Group's direction in managing ESG related issues, driving for ESG initiatives throughout the Group, and communicating its ESG performance with stakeholders.