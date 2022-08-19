Royal Helium : June 30, 2022

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS June 30, 2022

Royal Helium Ltd. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents (note 4) $ 2,789,686 $ 10,413,553 Accounts receivable 60,807 318,597 Prepaid 437,422 286,624 Total current assets 3,287,915 11,018,774 Non-current Environmental deposit 101,550 - Exploration and evaluation assets (note 5) 20,961,893 18,412,963 Total assets $ 24,351,358 $ 29,431,737 LIABILITES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 6 and 14) $ 295,769 $ 4,611,914 Non-current Decommissioning liability (note 7) 180,371 203,333 Total liabilities $ 476,140 $ 4,815,247 Shareholders' Equity Share capital (note 8) $ 47,467,654 $ 47,415,565 Contributed surplus 7,944,625 7,970,545 Deficit (31,537,061) (30,769,620) Total shareholders' equity 23,875,218 24,616,490 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,351,358 $ 29,431,737 Contingencies and commitments (notes 5 and 13) Subsequent events (note 17) Capital management (note 15) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2

Royal Helium Ltd. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating costs and expenses General and administrative (note 12) $ 504,523 $ 381,060 $ 767,441 $ 2,784,527 Gain on shares for debt - 4,175 - 4,175 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the $ (504,523) $ (376,885) $ (767,441) $ (2,780,352) period Basic and diluted loss per share (note 11) $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.01) $ (0.03) Weighted average number of shares 142,741,726 111,673,440 142,706,393 103,911,937 outstanding The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3

Royal Helium Ltd. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the period $ (767,441) $ (2,780,352) Items not affecting cash: Share-based payments (note 12) - 2,078,400 Accretion (note 7) 3,836 - Gain on shares for debt - (4,175) Changes in non-cash working capital (note 16) 309,773 (201,127) Net cash used in operating activities (453,832) (907,254) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds - financing - 17,250,000 Proceeds - warrant exercise - 2,038,627 Proceeds - stock option exercise (note 8) 27,600 88,000 Share issuance costs (note 8) (1,431) (2,731,810) Changes in non-cash working capital (note 16) - 1,209,915 Net cash provided by financing activities 26,169 17,854,732 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to exploration and evaluation assets (note 5) (2,575,728) (7,192,005) Environmental deposit (101,550) - Changes in non-cash working capital (note 16) (4,518,926) 326,620 Net cash used in investing activities (7,196,204) (6,865,385) Change in cash (7,623,867) 10,082,093 Cash, beginning of period 10,413,553 5,856,878 Cash, end of period $ 2,789,686 $ 15,938,971 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4