ROYAL HELIUM : June 30, 2022
PU
09:24aROYAL HELIUM : Quarterly MDA - June 30, 2022
PU
08/17Royal Helium Up After Naming COO
MT
Royal Helium : June 30, 2022

08/19/2022 | 09:24am EDT
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

June 30, 2022

Royal Helium Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents (note 4)

$

2,789,686

$

10,413,553

Accounts receivable

60,807

318,597

Prepaid

437,422

286,624

Total current assets

3,287,915

11,018,774

Non-current

Environmental deposit

101,550

-

Exploration and evaluation assets (note 5)

20,961,893

18,412,963

Total assets

$

24,351,358

$

29,431,737

LIABILITES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 6 and 14)

$

295,769

$

4,611,914

Non-current

Decommissioning liability (note 7)

180,371

203,333

Total liabilities

$

476,140

$

4,815,247

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (note 8)

$

47,467,654

$

47,415,565

Contributed surplus

7,944,625

7,970,545

Deficit

(31,537,061)

(30,769,620)

Total shareholders' equity

23,875,218

24,616,490

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

24,351,358

$

29,431,737

Contingencies and commitments (notes 5 and 13)

Subsequent events (note 17)

Capital management (note 15)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Royal Helium Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

For the three months

For the six months

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating costs and expenses

General and administrative (note 12)

$

504,523

$

381,060

$

767,441

$

2,784,527

Gain on shares for debt

-

4,175

-

4,175

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the

$

(504,523)

$

(376,885)

$

(767,441)

$

(2,780,352)

period

Basic and diluted loss per share (note 11)

$

(0.00)

$ (0.00)

$

(0.01)

$ (0.03)

Weighted average number of shares

142,741,726

111,673,440

142,706,393

103,911,937

outstanding

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Royal Helium Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

$

(767,441)

$

(2,780,352)

Items not affecting cash:

Share-based payments (note 12)

-

2,078,400

Accretion (note 7)

3,836

-

Gain on shares for debt

-

(4,175)

Changes in non-cash working capital (note 16)

309,773

(201,127)

Net cash used in operating activities

(453,832)

(907,254)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds -

financing

-

17,250,000

Proceeds -

warrant exercise

-

2,038,627

Proceeds -

stock option exercise (note 8)

27,600

88,000

Share issuance costs (note 8)

(1,431)

(2,731,810)

Changes in non-cash working capital (note 16)

-

1,209,915

Net cash provided by financing activities

26,169

17,854,732

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Additions to exploration and evaluation assets (note 5)

(2,575,728)

(7,192,005)

Environmental deposit

(101,550)

-

Changes in non-cash working capital (note 16)

(4,518,926)

326,620

Net cash used in investing activities

(7,196,204)

(6,865,385)

Change in cash

(7,623,867)

10,082,093

Cash, beginning of period

10,413,553

5,856,878

Cash, end of period

$

2,789,686

$

15,938,971

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Royal Helium Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

Total

Share

Contributed

Shareholders'

Capital

Surplus

Deficit

Equity

Balance as at December 31, 2020

$

30,484,589

$

3,280,796

$

(25,643,349)

$

8,122,036

Share issuance - financing

17,250,000

-

-

17,250,000

Share issuance - warrant exercise

2,038,627

-

-

2,038,627

Share issuance - stock option exercise

174,600

(86,600)

-

88,000

Shares issued for debt

41,025

-

-

41,025

Share issuance costs

(1,521,895)

-

-

(1,521,895)

Issuance - broker warrants

(1,209,915)

1,209,915

-

-

Share based compensation

-

2,078,400

-

2,078,400

Net loss for the period

-

-

(2,780,352)

(2,780,352)

Balance as at June 30, 2021

$

47,257,031

$

6,482,511

$

(28,423,701)

$

25,315,841

Balance as at December 31, 2021

$

47,415,565

$

7,970,545

$

(30,769,620)

$

24,616,490

Share issuance - stock option exercise (note 8)

53,520

(25,920)

-

27,600

Share issuance costs (note 8)

(1,431)

-

-

(1,431)

Net loss for the period

-

-

(767,441)

(767,441)

Balance as at June 30, 2022

$

47,467,654

$

7,944,625

$

(31,537,061)

$

23,875,218

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Royal Helium Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 13:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
