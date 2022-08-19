Royal Helium : June 30, 2022
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Royal Helium Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents (note 4)
$
2,789,686
$
10,413,553
Accounts receivable
60,807
318,597
Prepaid
437,422
286,624
Total current assets
3,287,915
11,018,774
Non-current
Environmental deposit
101,550
-
Exploration and evaluation assets (note 5)
20,961,893
18,412,963
Total assets
$
24,351,358
$
29,431,737
LIABILITES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 6 and 14)
$
295,769
$
4,611,914
Non-current
Decommissioning liability (note 7)
180,371
203,333
Total liabilities
$
476,140
$
4,815,247
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (note 8)
$
47,467,654
$
47,415,565
Contributed surplus
7,944,625
7,970,545
Deficit
(31,537,061)
(30,769,620)
Total shareholders' equity
23,875,218
24,616,490
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
24,351,358
$
29,431,737
Contingencies and commitments
(notes 5 and 13)
Subsequent events
(note 17)
Capital management
(note 15)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Royal Helium Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
For the three months
For the six months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating costs and expenses
General and administrative (note 12)
$
504,523
$
381,060
$
767,441
$
2,784,527
Gain on shares for debt
-
4,175
-
4,175
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the
$
(504,523)
$
(376,885)
$
(767,441)
$
(2,780,352)
period
Basic and diluted loss per share (note 11)
$
(0.00)
$ (0.00)
$
(0.01)
$ (0.03)
Weighted average number of shares
142,741,726
111,673,440
142,706,393
103,911,937
outstanding
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Royal Helium Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
For the six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
$
(767,441)
$
(2,780,352)
Items not affecting cash:
Share-based payments (note 12)
-
2,078,400
Accretion (note 7)
3,836
-
Gain on shares for debt
-
(4,175)
Changes in non-cash working capital (note 16)
309,773
(201,127)
Net cash used in operating activities
(453,832)
(907,254)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds -
financing
-
17,250,000
Proceeds -
warrant exercise
-
2,038,627
Proceeds -
stock option exercise (note 8)
27,600
88,000
Share issuance costs (note 8)
(1,431)
(2,731,810)
Changes in non-cash working capital (note 16)
-
1,209,915
Net cash provided by financing activities
26,169
17,854,732
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to exploration and evaluation assets (note 5)
(2,575,728)
(7,192,005)
Environmental deposit
(101,550)
-
Changes in non-cash working capital (note 16)
(4,518,926)
326,620
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,196,204)
(6,865,385)
Change in cash
(7,623,867)
10,082,093
Cash, beginning of period
10,413,553
5,856,878
Cash, end of period
$
2,789,686
$
15,938,971
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Royal Helium Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
Total
Share
Contributed
Shareholders'
Capital
Surplus
Deficit
Equity
Balance as at December 31, 2020
$
30,484,589
$
3,280,796
$
(25,643,349)
$
8,122,036
Share issuance - financing
17,250,000
-
-
17,250,000
Share issuance - warrant exercise
2,038,627
-
-
2,038,627
Share issuance - stock option exercise
174,600
(86,600)
-
88,000
Shares issued for debt
41,025
-
-
41,025
Share issuance costs
(1,521,895)
-
-
(1,521,895)
Issuance - broker warrants
(1,209,915)
1,209,915
-
-
Share based compensation
-
2,078,400
-
2,078,400
Net loss for the period
-
-
(2,780,352)
(2,780,352)
Balance as at June 30, 2021
$
47,257,031
$
6,482,511
$
(28,423,701)
$
25,315,841
Balance as at December 31, 2021
$
47,415,565
$
7,970,545
$
(30,769,620)
$
24,616,490
Share issuance - stock option exercise (note 8)
53,520
(25,920)
-
27,600
Share issuance costs (note 8)
(1,431)
-
-
(1,431)
Net loss for the period
-
-
(767,441)
(767,441)
Balance as at June 30, 2022
$
47,467,654
$
7,944,625
$
(31,537,061)
$
23,875,218
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
