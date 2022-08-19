Royal Helium : Quarterly MDA - June 30, 2022

Log in
    RHC   CA78029U2056

ROYAL HELIUM LTD.

(RHC)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-08-18 pm EDT
0.3950 CAD   +5.33%
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

ROYAL HELIUM LTD.

Management's Discussion & Analysis

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Introduction

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Royal Helium Ltd. (the "Company" or "RHC") constitutes management's review of the factors

that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. This MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51- 102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("the financial statements") and the notes thereto as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021. together with the notes thereto available

on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (which consist only of normal recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period.

The financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with IFRS.

The MD&A was approved by the board of directors on August 12, 2022.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this report constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any of the

words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute "forward looking

information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements are made only as of the date of this report.

This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such

P a g e | 2

ROYAL HELIUM LTD.

Management's Discussion & Analysis

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

statement. The following table outlines certain significant forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A and provides the material assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements and material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements

Assumptions

Risk factors

The Company's ability to meet its

The operating activities of the

Changes in debt and equity

working capital needs at the

Company for the period ending

markets; timing and availability of

current level for the period

June 30, 2022, and the costs

external financing on acceptable

ending June 30, 2022, subject to

associated

therewith,

will

be

terms;

increases

in

costs;

the Company identifying suitable

consistent

with

the

Company's

environmental compliance

and

assets or businesses to acquire

current

expectations; debt

and

changes

in

environmental

and

or merge with requiring additional

equity

markets,

exchange

and

other

local

legislation

and

financing.

interest

rates

and

other

regulation; interest

rate

and

applicable

economic

conditions

exchange

rate

fluctuations;

are favourable to the Company.

changes in economic conditions.

The potential of RHC's permits

Financing will be available for

Helium

market prices

volatility;

and leases to contain economic

future

exploration

and

uncertainties

involved

in

helium reserves. See "Helium

development of RHC's leases;

interpreting

geological

and

Prospects" below.

the actual results of RHC's

geophysical data; the possibility

exploration

and

development

that future exploration results will

activities

will

be

favourable;

not be consistent with RHC's

operating,

exploration,

expectations;

availability

of

development

and

production

financing for and actual results of

costs will not exceed RHC's

RHC's

exploration

and

expectations; the

Company

will

development

activities;

be able to retain and attract

increases

in

costs;

skilled

staff;

all

requisite

environmental compliance

and

regulatory

and

governmental

changes

in

environmental

and

approvals

for

exploration

other

local

legislation

and

projects and other operations will

regulation;

interest

and

be received on a timely basis

exchange

rates

fluctuations;

upon terms acceptable to RHC;

changes

in

economic

and

applicable political and economic

political

conditions;

the

conditions will be favourable to

Company's ability to retain and

RHC; the market prices for

attract skilled staff and obtain all

helium

and applicable

interest

required permits in a timely

and exchange rates will be

manner on acceptable terms.

favourable to RHC;

Management's outlook regarding

Financing will be available for the

Changes in debt and equity

future trends.

Company's operating activities.

markets;

interest

rate

and

exchange

rate

fluctuations;

changes

in

economic

and

political conditions.

P a g e | 3

ROYAL HELIUM LTD.

Management's Discussion & Analysis

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Please also make reference to those risk factors referenced in the "Risk Factors" section below. Readers are cautioned that the above chart does not contain an exhaustive list of the factors or assumptions that may affect the forward-looking statements, and that the assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

RHC's Strategic Objectives

RHC is focused on helium production from its helium permits and leases in Saskatchewan. RHC is one of the largest helium lease and permit holders in North America, with land that was acquired both from the Crown and via freehold lease agreements. All of the land acquired was subject to through analysis of existing well data, seismic and geological data and is associated with some of the highest known helium

concentrations in Saskatchewan. The Company's properties are all in close vicinity to highways, roads,

cities and oil & gas infrastructure. Helium is a non-substitutable and non-renewable commodity needed in the high-tech and health care industries, with specific applications in rocketry, semiconductors, electronics, and health care. As these sectors continue to expand, the demand for helium expands in concert.

Saskatchewan is a known helium producing regions, with multiple wells currently producing, and is a strategic location for continued exploration and development of helium. Helium is created through the breakdown of uranium and thorium and Saskatchewan is well known for having some of the highest uranium concentrations in the world.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of RHC together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Royal Helium Exploration Limited ("Royal Helium").

Highlights

During the period ended June 30, 2022:

  • Applied for two additional drilling permits at Climax.
  • Applied for drilling permits at Val Marie
  • Completed 2D seismic program at Val Marie
  • Commenced 3D seismic program at Climax

Subsequent to the period ended June 30, 2022:

  • Commenced drilling at Val Marie project
  • Completed acquisition of 100% of Imperial Helium Corp. (see subsequent events)
  • Completed 3D seismic program at Climax

P a g e | 4

ROYAL HELIUM LTD.

Management's Discussion & Analysis

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Helium Prospects

Helium Market

The global helium market continues to be under significant supply pressures, as demand continues to outstrip supply. Globally, additional uncertainty has hit the helium market tied directly to Russian actions in the Ukraine. With Russia being one to the top three helium producers in the world, sanctions put in place over Russian exports has severely compounded the ongoing global helium shortage. In North America, there has been no significant new source of supply impacting the market in several years. Royal Helium is well poised to be one of the much-needed new suppliers in the short term, aiding to fulfill a supply void felt from the removal of the United States Strategic Helium reserve in 2018. The ongoing mismatch of supply and demand has caused dramatic price movement since 2018, with prices rising by over 100% for this vital and irreplaceable inert gas. In addition, global sanctions on Russia have reduced the global helium supply and thus increased the price further.

Helium is valuable due to its completely inert nature. It is the only element on the periodic table that will not bind or react with any other element. Its properties also allow it to have the lowest boiling point on any element, and it can remain as a liquid until near absolute zero. These properties allow helium to act as the most effective super coolant on the market as well as a superconductor and purification gas that has no rivals. Helium acts as a cooling medium for superconducting magnets in MRI scanners, NMR spectrometers and other areas of scientific research. Helium has also been used to keep satellite instruments cool and is essential for space travel and rocketry. Helium is an essential in the manufacturing of many of the high-tech electronics and supporting network infrastructure that society uses every day, as well as being on the leading edge of new developments, both high-tech and scientific. Helium is often used to provide lift for weather balloons and airships because of its low density. Due to its unreactive nature, helium is used to provide an inert protective atmosphere essential for making fiber optics and semiconductors and for arcwelding various metal. Helium has applications in leak detection in multiple media, including HVAC systems and gas pipelines. Some gaseous helium mixtures are used to treat respiratory ailments in healthcare applications, and helium is also used in various laser applications.

Off-Balance-Sheet Arrangements

As of the date of this filing, the Company does not have any off-balance-sheet arrangements that have, or are reasonably likely to have, a current or future effect on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company, including, and without limitation, such considerations as liquidity and capital resources.

Proposed Transactions/ Subsequent Events

On May 2, 2022, the Company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Imperial Helium Corp ("Imperial"). through a plan of arrangement. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will issue 0.614 common share for each Imperial common share held. Following the Arrangement, each outstanding warrant to purchase an Imperial Share (the "Imperial Warrants") outstanding shall receive upon the exercise of such Imperial Warrant, in lieu of each Imperial Share to which such holder was theretofore entitled upon such exercise, and for the same aggregate

P a g e | 5

