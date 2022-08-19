Royal Helium : Quarterly MDA - June 30, 2022

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Royal Helium Ltd. (the "Company" or "RHC") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. This MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51- 102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("the financial statements") and the notes thereto as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021. together with the notes thereto available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (which consist only of normal recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period. The financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with IFRS. The MD&A was approved by the board of directors on August 12, 2022. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this report constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements are made only as of the date of this report. This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement.

The following table outlines certain significant forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A and provides the material assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements and material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements Assumptions Risk factors The Company's ability to meet its The operating activities of the Changes in debt and equity working capital needs at the Company for the period ending markets; timing and availability of current level for the period June 30, 2022, and the costs external financing on acceptable ending June 30, 2022, subject to associated therewith, will be terms; increases in costs; the Company identifying suitable consistent with the Company's environmental compliance and assets or businesses to acquire current expectations; debt and changes in environmental and or merge with requiring additional equity markets, exchange and other local legislation and financing. interest rates and other regulation; interest rate and applicable economic conditions exchange rate fluctuations; are favourable to the Company. changes in economic conditions. The potential of RHC's permits Financing will be available for Helium market prices volatility; and leases to contain economic future exploration and uncertainties involved in helium reserves. See "Helium development of RHC's leases; interpreting geological and Prospects" below. the actual results of RHC's geophysical data; the possibility exploration and development that future exploration results will activities will be favourable; not be consistent with RHC's operating, exploration, expectations; availability of development and production financing for and actual results of costs will not exceed RHC's RHC's exploration and expectations; the Company will development activities; be able to retain and attract increases in costs; skilled staff; all requisite environmental compliance and regulatory and governmental changes in environmental and approvals for exploration other local legislation and projects and other operations will regulation; interest and be received on a timely basis exchange rates fluctuations; upon terms acceptable to RHC; changes in economic and applicable political and economic political conditions; the conditions will be favourable to Company's ability to retain and RHC; the market prices for attract skilled staff and obtain all helium and applicable interest required permits in a timely and exchange rates will be manner on acceptable terms. favourable to RHC; Management's outlook regarding Financing will be available for the Changes in debt and equity future trends. Company's operating activities. markets; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions.

Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Please also make reference to those risk factors referenced in the "Risk Factors" section below. Readers are cautioned that the above chart does not contain an exhaustive list of the factors or assumptions that may affect the forward-looking statements, and that the assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. RHC's Strategic Objectives RHC is focused on helium production from its helium permits and leases in Saskatchewan. RHC is one of the largest helium lease and permit holders in North America, with land that was acquired both from the Crown and via freehold lease agreements. All of the land acquired was subject to through analysis of existing well data, seismic and geological data and is associated with some of the highest known helium concentrations in Saskatchewan. The Company's properties are all in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and oil & gas infrastructure. Helium is a non-substitutable and non-renewable commodity needed in the high-tech and health care industries, with specific applications in rocketry, semiconductors, electronics, and health care. As these sectors continue to expand, the demand for helium expands in concert. Saskatchewan is a known helium producing regions, with multiple wells currently producing, and is a strategic location for continued exploration and development of helium. Helium is created through the breakdown of uranium and thorium and Saskatchewan is well known for having some of the highest uranium concentrations in the world. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of RHC together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Royal Helium Exploration Limited ("Royal Helium"). Highlights During the period ended June 30, 2022: Applied for two additional drilling permits at Climax.

Applied for drilling permits at Val Marie

Completed 2D seismic program at Val Marie

Commenced 3D seismic program at Climax Subsequent to the period ended June 30, 2022: Commenced drilling at Val Marie project

Completed acquisition of 100% of Imperial Helium Corp. (see subsequent events)

Completed 3D seismic program at Climax P a g e | 4